Brave History December 8th, 2020 - JOHN LENNON, DEF LEPPARD, TESLA, PANTERA, W.A.S.P., MARTY FRIEDMAN, FEMME FATALE, SLIPKNOT, URIAH HEEP, THE DOORS, HANOI ROCKS, MOTÖRHEAD, And More!

R.I.P. JOHN Winston LENNON (THE BEATLES) - October 9th, 1940 – December 8th, 1980



Happy 63rd Birthday Phil Collen (DEF LEPPARD) - December 8th, 1957



R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN) - August 20th, 1966 – December 8th, 2004



Happy 63rd Birthday Johnny Rod (W.A.S.P., KING KOBRA) - December 8th, 1957



Happy 58th Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN (MEGADETH) December 8th, 1962



Happy 56th Birthday Athena Kottak (FEMME FATALE) - December 8th, 1964



Happy 47th Birthday Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT) - December 8th, 1973



R.I.P. Gary Mervin Thain (URIAH HEEP) - May 15th, 1948 – December 8th, 1975



R.I.P. James Douglas "Jim" Morrison (THE DOORS) - December 8th, 1943 – July 3th, 1971



R.I.P. Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley (HANOI ROCKS): December 2nd, 1960 – December 8th, 1984



Happy 40th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's On Parole - December 8th, 1979



Happy 34th Birthday TESLA's Mechanical Resonance - December 8th, 1986



Happy 34th Birthday FOREIGNER’s Inside Information - December 8, 1987





More releases on this day:

Happy 23th Birthday KATATONIA's Sounds Of Decay – December 8th, 1997

Happy 11th Birthday NONPOINT’s Cut The Cord – December 8th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday (December 8th, 2014)

PYTHIA’s Shadows of a Broken Past

TAAKE’s Stridens hus

Happy 3rd Birthday (December 8th, 2017)

THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX’s Force Field

ATROCITY’s Masters Of Darkness (EP)

CLERIC’s Retrocausal

CORONATUS’ Secrets Of Naturea

DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA’s Pacifisticuffs

GHOST’s Ceremony And Devotion

IRON SAVIOR’s Reforged – Riding On Fire

SCHWARZER ENGEL’s Sinnflut (EP)

WAR OF AGES’ Alpha