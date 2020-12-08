Brave History December 8th, 2020 - JOHN LENNON, DEF LEPPARD, TESLA, PANTERA, W.A.S.P., MARTY FRIEDMAN, FEMME FATALE, SLIPKNOT, URIAH HEEP, THE DOORS, HANOI ROCKS, MOTÖRHEAD, And More!
December 8, 2020, an hour ago
R.I.P. JOHN Winston LENNON (THE BEATLES) - October 9th, 1940 – December 8th, 1980
Happy 63rd Birthday Phil Collen (DEF LEPPARD) - December 8th, 1957
R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN) - August 20th, 1966 – December 8th, 2004
Happy 63rd Birthday Johnny Rod (W.A.S.P., KING KOBRA) - December 8th, 1957
Happy 58th Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN (MEGADETH) December 8th, 1962
Happy 56th Birthday Athena Kottak (FEMME FATALE) - December 8th, 1964
Happy 47th Birthday Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT) - December 8th, 1973
R.I.P. Gary Mervin Thain (URIAH HEEP) - May 15th, 1948 – December 8th, 1975
R.I.P. James Douglas "Jim" Morrison (THE DOORS) - December 8th, 1943 – July 3th, 1971
R.I.P. Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley (HANOI ROCKS): December 2nd, 1960 – December 8th, 1984
Happy 40th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's On Parole - December 8th, 1979
Happy 34th Birthday TESLA's Mechanical Resonance - December 8th, 1986
Happy 34th Birthday FOREIGNER’s Inside Information - December 8, 1987
More releases on this day:
Happy 23th Birthday KATATONIA's Sounds Of Decay – December 8th, 1997
Happy 11th Birthday NONPOINT’s Cut The Cord – December 8th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday (December 8th, 2014)
PYTHIA’s Shadows of a Broken Past
TAAKE’s Stridens hus
Happy 3rd Birthday (December 8th, 2017)
THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX’s Force Field
ATROCITY’s Masters Of Darkness (EP)
CLERIC’s Retrocausal
CORONATUS’ Secrets Of Naturea
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA’s Pacifisticuffs
GHOST’s Ceremony And Devotion
IRON SAVIOR’s Reforged – Riding On Fire
SCHWARZER ENGEL’s Sinnflut (EP)
WAR OF AGES’ Alpha