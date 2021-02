Brave History February 14th, 2021 - LIV KRISTINE, HEART, SACRED REICH, STUCK MOJO, ATOMIC ROOSTER, THE SWEET, HONEYMOON SUITE, SLASH'S SNAKEPIT, LITA FORD, CAULDRON, AVATAR, And More!

Happy 45th Birthday Liv Kristine Espenæs Krull (MIDNATTSOL, LEAVES' EYES, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - February 14th, 1976



Happy 71st Birthday Roger Fisher (HEART) - February 14th, 1950



Happy 60th Birthday BRIAN SLAGEL (Founder/CEO Metal Blade Records) - February 14th, 1961



R.I.P. Jason Rainey (SACRED REICH) - February 14th, 1967 - March 16, 2020



Happy 54th Birthday Bonz (STUCK MOJO) - February 14th, 1967





R.I.P. Vincent Crane (THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN, ATOMIC ROOSTER): May 21st, 1943 – February 14th, 1989



R.I.P. Michael Thomas "Mick" Tucker (THE SWEET): July 17th 1947 – February 14th, 2002





Happy 35th Birthday HONEYMOON SUITE’s The Big Prize - February 14, 1986





Happy 26th Birthday SLASH’S SNAKEPIT’s It's Five O'Clock Somewhere - February 14th, 1995



Happy 26th Birthday LITA FORD’s Black - February 14th, 1995



Happy 10th Birthday CAULDRON’s Burning Fortune - February 14th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday AVATAR’s Black Waltz - February 14th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday FLOTSAM AND JETSAM’s No Place For Disgrace 2014 - February 14th, 2014



Happy 1st Birthday ANVIL’s Legal At Last – February 14th, 2020



Happy 1st Birthday IHSAHN’s Telemark (EP)



Happy 1st Birthday KREATOR’s London Apocalypticon: Live At The Roundhouse – February 14th, 2020



More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday THE SWORD’s Age Of Winters - February 14th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday (February 14th, 2011)

AVA INFERI’s Onyx

DORNENREICH’s Flammentriebe

THE PROJECT HATE’s Bleeding The New Apocalypse (Cum Victriciis In Minibus Armis)

Happy 9th Birthday (February 14th, 2012)

LILLIAN AXE’s XI: The Days Before Tomorrow - February 14th, 2012

BENEATH THE MASSACRE’s Incongruous - February 14th, 2012

DAWN OF ASHES’s Farewell To The Flesh (EP) - February 14th, 2012

EARTH’s Angels Of Darkness, Demons Of Light II - February 14th, 2012

ISIS’s Live VI - February 14th, 2012

WYKKED WYTCH’s The Ultimate Deception - February 14th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday (February 14th, 2014)

AMORAL’s Fallen Leaves & Dead Sparrows - February 14th, 2014

BENIGHTED’s Carnivore Sublime - February 14th, 2014

CYNIC’s Kindly Bent To Free Us - February 14th, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday (February 14th, 2020)

DIABULUS IN MUSICA’s Euphonic Entropy

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s New Empire, Vol. 1

KVELERTAK’s Split

NECROWRETCH’s The Ones From Hell

PSYCHOTIC WALTZ’s The God-Shaped Void

SUICIDE SILENCE’s Become The Hunter