Brave History February 15th, 2021 - JAKE E. LEE, THE KINKS, GAMMA RAY, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, DEEP PURPLE, RUSH, JIMMY PAGE, ENSIFERUM, ELUVEITIE, DEICIDE, SUFFOCATION, And More!

February 15, 2021, 21 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities jake e. lee the kinks gamma ray suicidal tendencies deep purple rush jimmy page ensiferum eluveitie deicide suffocation

Happy 64th Birthday Jakey Lou Williams (Jake E. Lee) (RED DRAGON CARTEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, BADLANDS) - February 15th, 1957 
 

Happy 77th Birthday Michael Charles "Mick" Avory (KINKS) - February 15th, 1944 
 

Happy 56th Birthday Dirk Schlächter (GAMMA RAY) - February 15th, 1965
 

Happy 44th Birthday Brooks Wackerman (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BAD RELIGION, GLENN TIPTON, BAD4GOOD) - February 15th, 1977
 

Happy 31st Birthday Margarita Monet (EDGE OF PARADISE) - February 15th, 1990

Happy 47th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Burn - February 15th, 1974
 

Happy 46th Birthday RUSH's Fly By Night - February 15th, 1975 

Happy 39th Birthday JIMMY PAGE’s Death Wish II  - February 15th, 1982
 

Happy 15th Birthday ENSIFERUM’s Dragonheads EP - February 15th, 2006
 

Happy 13th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Slania - February 15th, 2008
 

Happy 10th Birthday DEICIDE’s To Hell With God - February 15th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday SUFFOCATION’s Pinnacle Of Bedlam - February 15th, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday AVANTASIA’s Moonglow – February 15th, 2019

Happy 2nd Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s The Heretics – February 15th, 2019

More releases on this day: 

Happy 10th Birthday (February 15th, 2011)
DR. ACULA’s Slander 
EMMURE’s Speaker Of The Dead
THE FAMINE’s The Architects Of Guilt 
IMPIETY’s Worshippers Of The Seventh Tyranny / Advent Of…  
NEURAXIS’s Asylon 
ORCHID’s Capricorn 
RALF SCHEEPERS’ Scheepers 
SVARTSYN’s Wrath Upon The Earth 

Happy 8th Birthday MISERY INDEX's Live In Munich - February 15th, 2013
Happy 1st Birthday BORN FROM PAIN’s True Love – February 15th, 2019



Featured Audio

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

Latest Reviews