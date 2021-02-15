Brave History February 15th, 2021 - JAKE E. LEE, THE KINKS, GAMMA RAY, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, DEEP PURPLE, RUSH, JIMMY PAGE, ENSIFERUM, ELUVEITIE, DEICIDE, SUFFOCATION, And More!
February 15, 2021, 21 minutes ago
Happy 64th Birthday Jakey Lou Williams (Jake E. Lee) (RED DRAGON CARTEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, BADLANDS) - February 15th, 1957
Happy 77th Birthday Michael Charles "Mick" Avory (KINKS) - February 15th, 1944
Happy 56th Birthday Dirk Schlächter (GAMMA RAY) - February 15th, 1965
Happy 44th Birthday Brooks Wackerman (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BAD RELIGION, GLENN TIPTON, BAD4GOOD) - February 15th, 1977
Happy 31st Birthday Margarita Monet (EDGE OF PARADISE) - February 15th, 1990
Happy 47th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Burn - February 15th, 1974
Happy 46th Birthday RUSH's Fly By Night - February 15th, 1975
Happy 39th Birthday JIMMY PAGE’s Death Wish II - February 15th, 1982
Happy 15th Birthday ENSIFERUM’s Dragonheads EP - February 15th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Slania - February 15th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday DEICIDE’s To Hell With God - February 15th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday SUFFOCATION’s Pinnacle Of Bedlam - February 15th, 2013
Happy 2nd Birthday AVANTASIA’s Moonglow – February 15th, 2019
Happy 2nd Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s The Heretics – February 15th, 2019
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday (February 15th, 2011)
DR. ACULA’s Slander
EMMURE’s Speaker Of The Dead
THE FAMINE’s The Architects Of Guilt
IMPIETY’s Worshippers Of The Seventh Tyranny / Advent Of…
NEURAXIS’s Asylon
ORCHID’s Capricorn
RALF SCHEEPERS’ Scheepers
SVARTSYN’s Wrath Upon The Earth
Happy 8th Birthday MISERY INDEX's Live In Munich - February 15th, 2013
Happy 1st Birthday BORN FROM PAIN’s True Love – February 15th, 2019