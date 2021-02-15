Brave History February 15th, 2021 - JAKE E. LEE, THE KINKS, GAMMA RAY, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, DEEP PURPLE, RUSH, JIMMY PAGE, ENSIFERUM, ELUVEITIE, DEICIDE, SUFFOCATION, And More!

Happy 64th Birthday Jakey Lou Williams (Jake E. Lee) (RED DRAGON CARTEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, BADLANDS) - February 15th, 1957



Happy 77th Birthday Michael Charles "Mick" Avory (KINKS) - February 15th, 1944



Happy 56th Birthday Dirk Schlächter (GAMMA RAY) - February 15th, 1965



Happy 44th Birthday Brooks Wackerman (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BAD RELIGION, GLENN TIPTON, BAD4GOOD) - February 15th, 1977



Happy 31st Birthday Margarita Monet (EDGE OF PARADISE) - February 15th, 1990



Happy 47th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Burn - February 15th, 1974



Happy 46th Birthday RUSH's Fly By Night - February 15th, 1975



Happy 39th Birthday JIMMY PAGE’s Death Wish II - February 15th, 1982



Happy 15th Birthday ENSIFERUM’s Dragonheads EP - February 15th, 2006



Happy 13th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Slania - February 15th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday DEICIDE’s To Hell With God - February 15th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday SUFFOCATION’s Pinnacle Of Bedlam - February 15th, 2013



Happy 2nd Birthday AVANTASIA’s Moonglow – February 15th, 2019



Happy 2nd Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s The Heretics – February 15th, 2019



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (February 15th, 2011)

DR. ACULA’s Slander

EMMURE’s Speaker Of The Dead

THE FAMINE’s The Architects Of Guilt

IMPIETY’s Worshippers Of The Seventh Tyranny / Advent Of…

NEURAXIS’s Asylon

ORCHID’s Capricorn

RALF SCHEEPERS’ Scheepers

SVARTSYN’s Wrath Upon The Earth

Happy 8th Birthday MISERY INDEX's Live In Munich - February 15th, 2013

Happy 1st Birthday BORN FROM PAIN’s True Love – February 15th, 2019