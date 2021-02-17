Brave History February 17th, 2021 - KING DIAMOND, MANOWAR, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ENTOMBED, SYMPHONY X, BATHORY, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, AC/DC, LEE AARON, DARKTHRONE, DEEP PURPLE, LORDI, OBSCURA, WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM, EKTOMORF, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Fatal Portrait - February 17th, 1986



Happy 71st Birthday Ricky Medlocke (LYNYRD SKYNRYD, BLACKFOOT) - February 17th, 1950



Happy 55th Birthday Michael Anthony LePond III (SYMPHONY X) - February 17, 1966



Happy 49th Birthday Lars Göran Petrov (ENTOMBED, COMECON) February 17th, 1972



R.I.P. Tomas Börje “Quorthon: Forsberg (BATHORY) - February 17th 1966 – June 3rd, 2004



Happy 34th Birthday MANOWAR’s Fighting The World - February 17th, 1987



Happy 33rd Birthday Richard Arin Ilejay (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, CONFIDE) - February 17th, 1988



Happy 46th Birthday AC/DC's High Voltage - February 17th, 1975



Happy 34th Birthday LEE AARON’s Lee Aaron - February 17th, 1987



Happy 27th Birthday DARKTHRONE's Transilvanian Hunger - February 17th, 1994



Happy 25th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Purpendicular - February 17th, 1996



Happy 16th Birthday LORDI’s The Monster Show - February 17th, 2005



Happy 12th Birthday OBSCURA’s Cosmogenesis - February 17th, 2009



Happy 12th Birthday WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Malevolent Grain (EP) – February 17th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday EKTOMORF’s The Acoustic – February 17th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s The Elephant Man’s Alarm Clock – February 17th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday (February 17th, 2009)

PSYOPUS’ Odd Senses

SAROS’ Acrid Plains

Happy 6th Birthday 36 CRAZYFISTS’ Time And Trauma – February 17th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday (February 17th, 2017)

BATTLE BEAST’s Bringer Of Pain

BENIGHTED’s Necrobreed

CRYSTAL VIPER’s Queen Of The Witches

ONCE HUMAN’s Evolution

EDENBRIDGE’s The Great Momentum

ITHILIEN’s Shaping The Soul

LORNA SHORE’s Flesh Coffin

STINKING LIZAVETA’s Journey To The Underworld