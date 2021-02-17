Brave History February 17th, 2021 - KING DIAMOND, MANOWAR, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ENTOMBED, SYMPHONY X, BATHORY, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, AC/DC, LEE AARON, DARKTHRONE, DEEP PURPLE, LORDI, OBSCURA, WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM, EKTOMORF, And More!
February 17, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 35th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Fatal Portrait - February 17th, 1986
Happy 71st Birthday Ricky Medlocke (LYNYRD SKYNRYD, BLACKFOOT) - February 17th, 1950
Happy 55th Birthday Michael Anthony LePond III (SYMPHONY X) - February 17, 1966
Happy 49th Birthday Lars Göran Petrov (ENTOMBED, COMECON) February 17th, 1972
R.I.P. Tomas Börje “Quorthon: Forsberg (BATHORY) - February 17th 1966 – June 3rd, 2004
Happy 34th Birthday MANOWAR’s Fighting The World - February 17th, 1987
Happy 33rd Birthday Richard Arin Ilejay (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, CONFIDE) - February 17th, 1988
Happy 46th Birthday AC/DC's High Voltage - February 17th, 1975
Happy 34th Birthday LEE AARON’s Lee Aaron - February 17th, 1987
Happy 27th Birthday DARKTHRONE's Transilvanian Hunger - February 17th, 1994
Happy 25th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Purpendicular - February 17th, 1996
Happy 16th Birthday LORDI’s The Monster Show - February 17th, 2005
Happy 12th Birthday OBSCURA’s Cosmogenesis - February 17th, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Malevolent Grain (EP) – February 17th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday EKTOMORF’s The Acoustic – February 17th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s The Elephant Man’s Alarm Clock – February 17th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday (February 17th, 2009)
PSYOPUS’ Odd Senses
SAROS’ Acrid Plains
Happy 6th Birthday 36 CRAZYFISTS’ Time And Trauma – February 17th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday (February 17th, 2017)
BATTLE BEAST’s Bringer Of Pain
BENIGHTED’s Necrobreed
CRYSTAL VIPER’s Queen Of The Witches
ONCE HUMAN’s Evolution
EDENBRIDGE’s The Great Momentum
ITHILIEN’s Shaping The Soul
LORNA SHORE’s Flesh Coffin
STINKING LIZAVETA’s Journey To The Underworld