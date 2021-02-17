Brave History February 17th, 2021 - KING DIAMOND, MANOWAR, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ENTOMBED, SYMPHONY X, BATHORY, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, AC/DC, LEE AARON, DARKTHRONE, DEEP PURPLE, LORDI, OBSCURA, WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM, EKTOMORF, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Fatal Portrait - February 17th, 1986
 

Happy 71st Birthday Ricky Medlocke (LYNYRD SKYNRYD, BLACKFOOT) - February 17th, 1950
 

Happy 55th Birthday Michael Anthony LePond III (SYMPHONY X) - February 17, 1966

Happy 49th Birthday Lars Göran Petrov (ENTOMBED, COMECON) February 17th, 1972

R.I.P. Tomas Börje “Quorthon: Forsberg (BATHORY) - February 17th 1966 – June 3rd, 2004

Happy 34th Birthday MANOWAR’s Fighting The World - February 17th, 1987

Happy 33rd Birthday Richard Arin Ilejay (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, CONFIDE) - February 17th, 1988
 

Happy 46th Birthday AC/DC's High Voltage - February 17th, 1975
 

Happy 34th Birthday LEE AARON’s Lee Aaron - February 17th, 1987

Happy 27th Birthday DARKTHRONE's Transilvanian Hunger - February 17th, 1994 
 

Happy 25th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Purpendicular - February 17th, 1996

Happy 16th Birthday LORDI’s The Monster Show - February 17th, 2005

Happy 12th Birthday OBSCURA’s Cosmogenesis - February 17th, 2009
 

Happy 12th Birthday WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Malevolent Grain (EP) – February 17th, 2009
 

Happy 9th Birthday EKTOMORF’s The Acoustic – February 17th, 2012
 

More releases on this day: 
Happy 13th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s The Elephant Man’s Alarm Clock – February 17th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday (February 17th, 2009) 
PSYOPUS’ Odd Senses
SAROS’ Acrid Plains 

Happy 6th Birthday 36 CRAZYFISTS’ Time And Trauma – February 17th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday (February 17th, 2017)
BATTLE BEAST’s Bringer Of Pain 
BENIGHTED’s Necrobreed 
CRYSTAL VIPER’s Queen Of The Witches 
ONCE HUMAN’s Evolution 
EDENBRIDGE’s The Great Momentum 
ITHILIEN’s Shaping The Soul 
LORNA SHORE’s Flesh Coffin 
STINKING LIZAVETA’s Journey To The Underworld 



THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DESIGN ABSTRACT – “The Return”

