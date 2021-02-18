Brave History February 18th, 2021 - MEGADETH, STYX, BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, OVERKILL, KISS, HELLHAMMER, TO-MERA, BENEDICTUM, ADRENALINE MOB, And More!
February 18, 2021, 14 minutes ago
R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 22nd, 1999
Happy 74th Birthday Dennis DeYoung (STYX) - February 18th, 1947
Happy 68th Birthday Robin Peter Kendall "Robbie" Bachman (BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE) - February 18th, 1953
Happy 50th Birthday Merritt Gant (OVERKILL) - February 18th, 1971
Happy 47th Birthday KISS' Kiss - February 18th, 1974
Happy 13th Birthday HELLHAMMER’s Demon Entrails - February 18th, 2008
Happy 13th Birthday TO-MERA’s Delusions - February 18th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday BENEDICTUM’s Dominion – February 18th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Men Of Honor – February 18th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday (February 18th, 2011)
BETZEFER’s Freedom To The Slave Makers – February 18th, 2011
DALRIADA’s Igeret – February 18th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday KRYPTOS’ The Coils Of Apollyon – February 18th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday OFFICIUM TRISTE’s Mors Vin – February 18th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday (February 18th, 2014)
I KILLED THE PROM QUEEN’s Beloved – February 18th, 2014
SLOUGH FEG’s Digital Resistance – February 18th, 2014