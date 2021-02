Brave History February 1st, 2021 - WARRANT, TESLA, ACCEPT, MÖTLEY CRÜE, HIGH ON FIRE, STRYPER, BLIND GUARDIAN, ENFORCER, DARK TRANQUILLITY, And More!

R.I.P. Singer Jani Lane (real name John Oswald; WARRANT, SAINTS OF THE UNDERGROUND) - February 1st, 1964 – August 11th, 2011



Happy 32nd Birthday TESLA's Great Radio Controversy - February 1st, 1989



Happy 28th Birthday ACCEPT's Objection Overruled - February 1st, 1993



Happy 16th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Red, White & Crüe - February 1st, 2005



Happy 15th Birthday HIGH ON FIRE’s Blessed Black Wings - February 1st, 2005



Happy 9th Birthday STRYPER’s The Covering - February 1st, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN’s A Traveler’s Guide To Space And Time - February 1st, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday ENFORCER’s Death By Fire - February 1st, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s A Memory Construct - February 1st, 2014



Happy 2nd Birthday WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Resist – February 1st, 2019



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (February 1st, 2011)

ABYSMAL DAWN’s Leveling The Plane Of Existence

FULL BLOWN CHAOS’ Full Blown Chaos

THOMAS GILES’ Pulse

LAZARUS A.D.’s Black Rivers Flow

MOST PRECIOUS BLOOD’s Do Not Resuscitate

Happy 9th Birthday SWALLOW THE SUN’s Emerald Forest And The Blackbird - February 1st, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday (February 1st, 2013)

THE 69 EYES’ Love Runs Away

FRANKENBOK’s Cheers, Beers & Beards

MANILLA ROAD’s Mysterium

RAVEN LORD’s Descent To The Underworld

SINISTER’s Years Of Massacre

SONIC REIGN - Monument In Black

Happy 7th Birthday SKULL & BONES’ The Curse Island - February 1st, 2014

Happy 2nd Birthday (February 1st, 2019)

ASTRONOID’s Astronoid

GIDEON’s No Love/No One (EP)

METALLICA’s Helping Hands…Live & Acoustic At The Masonic

SOEN’s Lotus