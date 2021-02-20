Brave History February 20th, 2021 - SEPULTURA, STEELY DAN, EUROPE, AEROSMITH, SCORPIONS, NIRVANA, GREAT WHITE, IN FLAMES, DISMEMBER, RAUNCHY, ABORTED, HAMMERFALL, BLACK STAR RIDERS, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday SEPULTURA's Roots - February 20th, 1996
 

RIP Walter Carl Becker (STEELY DAN): February 20, 1950 – September 3, 2017


Happy 69th Birthday guitarist Rick Dufay (AEROSMITH) - February 20th, 1952
 

Happy 66th Birthday Jon Brant (CHEAP TRICK) February 20th, 1955 
 

Happy 61st Birthday guitarist Kee Marcello (EUROPE) - February 20th, 1960
 

Happy 54th Birthday Paweł Maciwoda (SCORPIONS) - February 20th, 1967 
 

Happy 53rd Birthday Terry Ilous (GREAT WHITE, XYZ) - February 20, 1968
 

R.I.P. Kurt Donald Cobain (NIRVANA) - February 20th, 1967 – April 5th, 1994
 

R.I.P. Ty Longley (GREAT WHITE): September 4th, 1971 – February 20th, 2003
 

Happy 25th Birthday IN FLAMES' The Jester Race - February 20th, 1996

Happy 15th Birthday DISMEMBER’s The God That Never Was - February 20th, 2006 

Happy 15th Birthday RAUNCHY’s Death Pop Romance - February 20th, 2006
 

Happy 14th Birthday ABORTED’s Slaughter & Apparatus: A Methodical Overture - February 20th, 2007
 

Happy 12th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s No Sacrifice, No Victory - February 20th, 2009
 

Happy 6th Birthday BLACK STAR RIDERS's The Killer Instinct - February 20th, 2015

Happy 6th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Return To Forever – February 20th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday 
BENEATH THE MASSACRE's Mechanics of Dysfunction - February 20th, 2007
NOVEMBERS DOOM's The Novella Reservoir - February 20th, 2007 

Happy 12th Birthday SUIDAKRA's Crogacht - February 20th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday AUTOPSY's All Tomorrow’s Funerals - February 20th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday SVARTSOT's Vaeldet - February 20th, 2015



