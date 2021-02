Brave History February 21st, 2021 - LAMB OF GOD, URIAH HEEP, EMPEROR, 24-7 SPYZ, KATAKLYSM, KRISIUN, MOONSORROW, ROYAL HUNT, OZZY OSBOURNE, And More!

Happy 50th Birthday David Randall "Randy" Blythe (LAMB OF GOD) - February 21st, 1971



Happy 73rd Birthday Paul Newton (URIAH HEEP) - February 21st, 1948



Happy 27th Birthday EMPEROR's In The Nightside Eclipse - February 21st, 1994



Happy 26th Birthday 24-7 SPYZ's Temporarily Disconnected - February 21st, 1995



Happy 15th Birthday KATAKLYSM’s In The Arms Of Devastation - February 21st, 2006





Happy 15th Birthday KRISIUN’s AssassiNation - February 21st, 2006



Happy 10th Birthday MOONSORROW’s Varjoina Kuljemme Kuolleiden Maassa - February 21st, 2011



Happy 3rd Birthday ROYAL HUNT’s Cast In Stone – February 21st, 2018



Happy 1st Birthday BIFF BYFORD’s School Of Hard Knocks – February 21st, 2020



Happy 1st Birthday DEMON & WIZARDS’ III – February 21st, 2020



Happy 1st Birthday H.E.A.T.’s II – February 21st, 2020



Happy 1st Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Ordinary Man – February 21st, 2020



More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday WICKED WISDOM’s Wicked Wisdom - February 21st, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday LONG DISTANCE CALLING’s Long Distance Calling - February 21st, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s Electric Sea - February 21st, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday (February 21st, 2014)

BATTLEAXE’s Heavy Metal Sanctuary

VANISHING POINT’s Distant Is The Sun

Happy 1st Birthday (February 21st, 2020)

THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them

LOST SOCIETY’s No Absolution

MONDO GENERATOR’s Fuck It

ON THORNS I LAY’s Threnos

POLARIS’ The Death Of Me

THE WORD ALIVE’s Monomania