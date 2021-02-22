Brave History February 22nd, 2021 - OZZY OSBOURNE, LOUDNESS, BLACK SABBATH, TESTAMENT, DAMN YANKEES, KALMAH, EXCITER, RAGE, DEVILDRIVER, STRATOVARIUS, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's The Ultimate Sin - February 22nd, 1986



Happy 60th Birthday Akira Takasaki (LOUDNESS) - February 22nd, 1961



Happy 63rd Birthday Dave Spitz (BLACK SABBATH, GREAT WHITE) - February 22nd, 1958



Happy 53rd Birthday Glen Alvelais (TESTAMENT, FORBIDDEN) - February 22nd, 1968



Happy 52nd Birthday TEN YEARS AFTER’s Stonedhenge - February 22nd, 1969



Happy 38th Birthday JOURNEY’s Frontiers - February 22nd, 1983



Happy 31st Birthday DAMN YANKEES’ Damn Yankees - February 22nd, 1990



Happy 22nd Birthday DARKANE’s Rusted Angel - February 22nd, 1999



Happy 15th Birthday KALMAH’s The Black Waltz - February 22nd, 2006



Happy 13th Birthday EXCITER’s Thrash Speed Burn - February 22nd, 2008



Happy 13th Birthday RAGE’s Carved in Stone - February 22nd, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday DEVILDRIVER’s Beast - February 22nd, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday XANDRIA’s Neverworld’s End - February 22nd, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Nemesis - February 22nd, 2013



Happy 2nd Birthday CANDLEMASS’ The Door To Doom – February 22nd, 2019



Happy 2nd Birthday DELAIN’s Hunter’s Moon – February 22nd, 2019



Happy 2nd Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Distance Over Time – February 22nd, 2019



Happy 2nd Birthday LAST IN LINE’s II – February 22nd, 2019



Happy 2nd Birthday OVERKILL’s The Wings Of War – February 22nd, 2019



Happy 2nd Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s The Eighth Mountain – February 22nd, 2019



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday (February 22nd, 2007)

STEEL ATTACK’s Carpe DiEnd

STORMWARRIOR’s Heading Northe

Happy 13th Birthday (February 22nd, 2008)

UNHEILIG’s Puppenspiel’

NORTT’s Galgenfrist

Happy 10th Birthday (February 22nd, 2011)

DARKEST HOUR’s The Human Romance

EARTH’s Angels Of Darkness, Demons Of Light

EVERGREEN’s Glorious Collision

RAVENS CREED’s Nestless And Wild

Happy 9th Birthday HYPNO5E’s Acid Mist Tomorrow - February 22nd, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday (February 22nd, 2013)

ARKONA’s Decade Of Glory

ETERNAL TEARS OF SORROW’s Saivon Lapsi

LORD’s Digital Lies

LOST SOUL’s Genesis XX: Years Of Chaoz

W.E.T.’s Rise Up

Happy 2nd Birthday (February 22nd, 2019)

ATTILA’s Villain

IMPERIA’s Flames Of Eternity

THE MOTH GATHERER’s Esoteric Oppression

OPPROBRIUM’s The Fallen Entities

ROCK GODDESS’ This Time

TORA TORA’s Bastards Of Beale