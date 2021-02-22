Brave History February 22nd, 2021 - OZZY OSBOURNE, LOUDNESS, BLACK SABBATH, TESTAMENT, DAMN YANKEES, KALMAH, EXCITER, RAGE, DEVILDRIVER, STRATOVARIUS, And More!

February 22, 2021, 20 minutes ago

Brave History February 22nd, 2021 - OZZY OSBOURNE, LOUDNESS, BLACK SABBATH, TESTAMENT, DAMN YANKEES, KALMAH, EXCITER, RAGE, DEVILDRIVER, STRATOVARIUS, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's The Ultimate Sin - February 22nd, 1986 

Happy 60th Birthday Akira Takasaki (LOUDNESS) - February 22nd, 1961

Happy 63rd Birthday Dave Spitz (BLACK SABBATH, GREAT WHITE) - February 22nd, 1958
 

Happy 53rd Birthday Glen Alvelais (TESTAMENT, FORBIDDEN) - February 22nd, 1968

Happy 52nd Birthday TEN YEARS AFTER’s Stonedhenge - February 22nd, 1969

Happy 38th Birthday JOURNEY’s Frontiers - February 22nd, 1983

Happy 31st Birthday DAMN YANKEES’ Damn Yankees - February 22nd, 1990

Happy 22nd Birthday DARKANE’s Rusted Angel - February 22nd, 1999

Happy 15th Birthday KALMAH’s The Black Waltz - February 22nd, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday EXCITER’s Thrash Speed Burn - February 22nd, 2008
 

Happy 13th Birthday RAGE’s Carved in Stone - February 22nd, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday DEVILDRIVER’s Beast - February 22nd, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday XANDRIA’s Neverworld’s End - February 22nd, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Nemesis - February 22nd, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday CANDLEMASS’ The Door To Doom – February 22nd, 2019

Happy 2nd Birthday DELAIN’s Hunter’s Moon – February 22nd, 2019

Happy 2nd Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Distance Over Time – February 22nd, 2019

Happy 2nd Birthday LAST IN LINE’s II – February 22nd, 2019

Happy 2nd Birthday OVERKILL’s The Wings Of War – February 22nd, 2019

Happy 2nd Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s The Eighth Mountain – February 22nd, 2019

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday (February 22nd, 2007) 
STEEL ATTACK’s Carpe DiEnd 
STORMWARRIOR’s Heading Northe 

Happy 13th Birthday (February 22nd, 2008)
UNHEILIG’s Puppenspiel’
NORTT’s Galgenfrist 

Happy 10th Birthday (February 22nd, 2011) 
DARKEST HOUR’s The Human Romance
EARTH’s Angels Of Darkness, Demons Of Light 
EVERGREEN’s Glorious Collision 
RAVENS CREED’s Nestless And Wild  

Happy 9th Birthday HYPNO5E’s Acid Mist Tomorrow - February 22nd, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday (February 22nd, 2013)
ARKONA’s Decade Of Glory 
ETERNAL TEARS OF SORROW’s Saivon Lapsi
LORD’s Digital Lies 
LOST SOUL’s Genesis XX: Years Of Chaoz 
W.E.T.’s Rise Up 

Happy 2nd Birthday (February 22nd, 2019)
ATTILA’s Villain 
IMPERIA’s Flames Of Eternity 
THE MOTH GATHERER’s Esoteric Oppression
OPPROBRIUM’s The Fallen Entities
ROCK GODDESS’ This Time 
TORA TORA’s Bastards Of Beale 



Featured Audio

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

Featured Video

THE DESIGN ABSTRACT – “The Return”

Latest Reviews