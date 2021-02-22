Brave History February 22nd, 2021 - OZZY OSBOURNE, LOUDNESS, BLACK SABBATH, TESTAMENT, DAMN YANKEES, KALMAH, EXCITER, RAGE, DEVILDRIVER, STRATOVARIUS, And More!
February 22, 2021, 20 minutes ago
Happy 35th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's The Ultimate Sin - February 22nd, 1986
Happy 60th Birthday Akira Takasaki (LOUDNESS) - February 22nd, 1961
Happy 63rd Birthday Dave Spitz (BLACK SABBATH, GREAT WHITE) - February 22nd, 1958
Happy 53rd Birthday Glen Alvelais (TESTAMENT, FORBIDDEN) - February 22nd, 1968
Happy 52nd Birthday TEN YEARS AFTER’s Stonedhenge - February 22nd, 1969
Happy 38th Birthday JOURNEY’s Frontiers - February 22nd, 1983
Happy 31st Birthday DAMN YANKEES’ Damn Yankees - February 22nd, 1990
Happy 22nd Birthday DARKANE’s Rusted Angel - February 22nd, 1999
Happy 15th Birthday KALMAH’s The Black Waltz - February 22nd, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday EXCITER’s Thrash Speed Burn - February 22nd, 2008
Happy 13th Birthday RAGE’s Carved in Stone - February 22nd, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday DEVILDRIVER’s Beast - February 22nd, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday XANDRIA’s Neverworld’s End - February 22nd, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Nemesis - February 22nd, 2013
Happy 2nd Birthday CANDLEMASS’ The Door To Doom – February 22nd, 2019
Happy 2nd Birthday DELAIN’s Hunter’s Moon – February 22nd, 2019
Happy 2nd Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Distance Over Time – February 22nd, 2019
Happy 2nd Birthday LAST IN LINE’s II – February 22nd, 2019
Happy 2nd Birthday OVERKILL’s The Wings Of War – February 22nd, 2019
Happy 2nd Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s The Eighth Mountain – February 22nd, 2019
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday (February 22nd, 2007)
STEEL ATTACK’s Carpe DiEnd
STORMWARRIOR’s Heading Northe
Happy 13th Birthday (February 22nd, 2008)
UNHEILIG’s Puppenspiel’
NORTT’s Galgenfrist
Happy 10th Birthday (February 22nd, 2011)
DARKEST HOUR’s The Human Romance
EARTH’s Angels Of Darkness, Demons Of Light
EVERGREEN’s Glorious Collision
RAVENS CREED’s Nestless And Wild
Happy 9th Birthday HYPNO5E’s Acid Mist Tomorrow - February 22nd, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday (February 22nd, 2013)
ARKONA’s Decade Of Glory
ETERNAL TEARS OF SORROW’s Saivon Lapsi
LORD’s Digital Lies
LOST SOUL’s Genesis XX: Years Of Chaoz
W.E.T.’s Rise Up
Happy 2nd Birthday (February 22nd, 2019)
ATTILA’s Villain
IMPERIA’s Flames Of Eternity
THE MOTH GATHERER’s Esoteric Oppression
OPPROBRIUM’s The Fallen Entities
ROCK GODDESS’ This Time
TORA TORA’s Bastards Of Beale