February 24, 2021, an hour ago

Brave History February 24th, 2021 - KING DIAMOND, LED ZEPPELIN, SAXON, LEE AARON, EUROPE, RONNIE JAMES DIO, CRADLE OF FILTH, MORBID ANGEL, CANNIBAL CORPSE, GOD FORBID, ABSU, LAMB OF GOD

Happy 23rd Birthday KING DIAMOND's Voodoo - February 24th, 1998

Happy 46th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Physical Graffiti - February 24th, 1975 

Happy 69th Birthday Steven "Dobby" Dawson (SAXON, OLIVER/DAWSON SAXON) - February 24th, 1952

Happy 37th Birthday LEE AARON's Metal Queen - February 24th, 1984

Happy 37th Birthday EUROPE’s Wings Of Tomorrow - February 24th, 1984

Happy 23rd Birthday RONNIE JAMES DIO’s Inferno: Last In Live - February 24th, 1998

Happy 23rd Birthday MORBID ANGEL's Formulas Fatal To The Flesh - February 24th, 1998

Happy 27th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh - February 24th, 1994

Happy 17th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's The Wretched Spawn - February 24th, 2004
 

Happy 17th Birthday GOD FORBID's Gone Forever - February 24th, 2004
 

Happy 12th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Wrath - February 24th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Land Of The Crimson Dawn – February 24th, 2012
 

Happy 9th Birthday RAGE’s 21 – February 24th, 2012
 

Happy 7th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Beyond – February 24th, 2014

Happy 7th Birthday HIRAX’s Immortal Legacy – February 24th, 2014

Happy 7th Birthday VANDEN PLAS’ Chronicles Of The Immortals – Netherworld (Path 1) – February 24th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday ALL THAT REMAINS’ The Order Of Things – February 24th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday IMMOLATION’s Atonement – February 24th, 2017

Happy 4th Birthday SANCTUARY’s Inception – February 24th, 2017

Happy 4th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Torment – February 24th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday (February 24th, 2009) 
ABSU’s Absu 
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Lost Messengers: The Outtakes 

Happy 9th Birthday (February 24th, 2012)
DESASTER’s The Arts Of Destruction 
DRUDKH’s Eternal Turn Of The Wheel 
HALLOWEEN’s Terrortory
LANFEAR’s This Harmonic Consonance 
LYRIEL’s Leverage 
TERRORIZER’s Hordes Of Zombies 
VENGEANCE’s Crystal Eye 

Happy 4th Birthday (February 24th, 2017)
A BREACH OF SILENCE’s Secrets 
BLOODBOUND’s War Of Dragons 
BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Eternal Reign (EP) 
EX DEO’s The Immortal Wars 
HETROERTZEN’s Uprising Of The Fallen 
PERSEFONE’s Aathma 
PYOGENESIS’ A Kingdom To Disappear 
SINISTER’s Syncretism 
SUICIDE SILENCE’s Suicide Silence
TROLLFEST’s Helluva 
UNEARTHLY TRANCE’s Stalking The Ghost 
VENDETTA’s The 5th 



Featured Audio

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

Featured Video

THE DESIGN ABSTRACT – “The Return”

