Brave History February 24th, 2021 - KING DIAMOND, LED ZEPPELIN, SAXON, LEE AARON, EUROPE, RONNIE JAMES DIO, CRADLE OF FILTH, MORBID ANGEL, CANNIBAL CORPSE, GOD FORBID, ABSU, LAMB OF GOD

Happy 23rd Birthday KING DIAMOND's Voodoo - February 24th, 1998



Happy 46th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Physical Graffiti - February 24th, 1975



Happy 69th Birthday Steven "Dobby" Dawson (SAXON, OLIVER/DAWSON SAXON) - February 24th, 1952



Happy 37th Birthday LEE AARON's Metal Queen - February 24th, 1984



Happy 37th Birthday EUROPE’s Wings Of Tomorrow - February 24th, 1984



Happy 23rd Birthday RONNIE JAMES DIO’s Inferno: Last In Live - February 24th, 1998



Happy 23rd Birthday MORBID ANGEL's Formulas Fatal To The Flesh - February 24th, 1998



Happy 27th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh - February 24th, 1994



Happy 17th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's The Wretched Spawn - February 24th, 2004



Happy 17th Birthday GOD FORBID's Gone Forever - February 24th, 2004



Happy 12th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Wrath - February 24th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Land Of The Crimson Dawn – February 24th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday RAGE’s 21 – February 24th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Beyond – February 24th, 2014



Happy 7th Birthday HIRAX’s Immortal Legacy – February 24th, 2014



Happy 7th Birthday VANDEN PLAS’ Chronicles Of The Immortals – Netherworld (Path 1) – February 24th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday ALL THAT REMAINS’ The Order Of Things – February 24th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday IMMOLATION’s Atonement – February 24th, 2017



Happy 4th Birthday SANCTUARY’s Inception – February 24th, 2017



Happy 4th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Torment – February 24th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday (February 24th, 2009)

ABSU’s Absu

AUGUST BURNS RED’s Lost Messengers: The Outtakes

Happy 9th Birthday (February 24th, 2012)

DESASTER’s The Arts Of Destruction

DRUDKH’s Eternal Turn Of The Wheel

HALLOWEEN’s Terrortory

LANFEAR’s This Harmonic Consonance

LYRIEL’s Leverage

TERRORIZER’s Hordes Of Zombies

VENGEANCE’s Crystal Eye

Happy 4th Birthday (February 24th, 2017)

A BREACH OF SILENCE’s Secrets

BLOODBOUND’s War Of Dragons

BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Eternal Reign (EP)

EX DEO’s The Immortal Wars

HETROERTZEN’s Uprising Of The Fallen

PERSEFONE’s Aathma

PYOGENESIS’ A Kingdom To Disappear

SINISTER’s Syncretism

SUICIDE SILENCE’s Suicide Silence

TROLLFEST’s Helluva

UNEARTHLY TRANCE’s Stalking The Ghost

VENDETTA’s The 5th