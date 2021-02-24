Brave History February 24th, 2021 - KING DIAMOND, LED ZEPPELIN, SAXON, LEE AARON, EUROPE, RONNIE JAMES DIO, CRADLE OF FILTH, MORBID ANGEL, CANNIBAL CORPSE, GOD FORBID, ABSU, LAMB OF GOD
February 24, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 23rd Birthday KING DIAMOND's Voodoo - February 24th, 1998
Happy 46th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Physical Graffiti - February 24th, 1975
Happy 69th Birthday Steven "Dobby" Dawson (SAXON, OLIVER/DAWSON SAXON) - February 24th, 1952
Happy 37th Birthday LEE AARON's Metal Queen - February 24th, 1984
Happy 37th Birthday EUROPE’s Wings Of Tomorrow - February 24th, 1984
Happy 23rd Birthday RONNIE JAMES DIO’s Inferno: Last In Live - February 24th, 1998
Happy 23rd Birthday MORBID ANGEL's Formulas Fatal To The Flesh - February 24th, 1998
Happy 27th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh - February 24th, 1994
Happy 17th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's The Wretched Spawn - February 24th, 2004
Happy 17th Birthday GOD FORBID's Gone Forever - February 24th, 2004
Happy 12th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Wrath - February 24th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Land Of The Crimson Dawn – February 24th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday RAGE’s 21 – February 24th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Beyond – February 24th, 2014
Happy 7th Birthday HIRAX’s Immortal Legacy – February 24th, 2014
Happy 7th Birthday VANDEN PLAS’ Chronicles Of The Immortals – Netherworld (Path 1) – February 24th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday ALL THAT REMAINS’ The Order Of Things – February 24th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday IMMOLATION’s Atonement – February 24th, 2017
Happy 4th Birthday SANCTUARY’s Inception – February 24th, 2017
Happy 4th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Torment – February 24th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday (February 24th, 2009)
ABSU’s Absu
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Lost Messengers: The Outtakes
Happy 9th Birthday (February 24th, 2012)
DESASTER’s The Arts Of Destruction
DRUDKH’s Eternal Turn Of The Wheel
HALLOWEEN’s Terrortory
LANFEAR’s This Harmonic Consonance
LYRIEL’s Leverage
TERRORIZER’s Hordes Of Zombies
VENGEANCE’s Crystal Eye
Happy 4th Birthday (February 24th, 2017)
A BREACH OF SILENCE’s Secrets
BLOODBOUND’s War Of Dragons
BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Eternal Reign (EP)
EX DEO’s The Immortal Wars
HETROERTZEN’s Uprising Of The Fallen
PERSEFONE’s Aathma
PYOGENESIS’ A Kingdom To Disappear
SINISTER’s Syncretism
SUICIDE SILENCE’s Suicide Silence
TROLLFEST’s Helluva
UNEARTHLY TRANCE’s Stalking The Ghost
VENDETTA’s The 5th