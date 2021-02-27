Brave History February 27th, 2021 - IRON MAIDEN, JOURNEY, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BRUCE DICKINSON, UNLEASHED, FU MANCHU, RACER X, DARKTHRONE, SADUS, WITCHERY, ARCH ENEMY, ASPHYX, NAPALM DEATH, And ENFORCER!
February 27, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 64th Birthday Adrian Smith (IRON MAIDEN, BRUCE DICKINSON) - February 27th, 1957
Happy 67th Birthday Neal Schon (JOURNEY, SANTANA, HSAS) - February 27th, 1954
Happy 62nd Birthday John Roy "Johnny" Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - February 27th, 1959
Happy 57th Birthday Jed Simon (SCAR THE MARTYR, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, ZIMMERS HOLE) - February 27th, 1964
Happy 47th Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’S On Your Feet Or On Your Knees - February 27, 1975
Happy 27th Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON’S Alive In Studio A / Alive At The Marquee Club - February 27, 1995
Happy 26th Birthday UNLEASHED's Victory - February 27th, 1995
Happy 25th Birthday FU MANCHU's In Search Of... - February 27th, 1996
Happy 20th Birthday RACER X' Superheroes - February 27th, 2001
Happy 15th Birthday CALIBAN’s The Undying Darkness - February 27th, 2006
Happy 15th Birthday DARKTHRONE’s The Cult Is Alive - February 27th, 2006
Happy 15th Birthday SADUS’ Out For Blood - February 27th, 2006
Happy 15th Birthday WITCHERY’s Don't Fear The Reaper - February 27th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Manifesto Of Arch Enemy - February 27th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday ASPHYX’s Deathhammer – February 27th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday NAPALM DEATH’s Utilitarian – February 27th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday ENFORCER’s From Beyond – February 27th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 23rd Birthday OOMPH!'s Unrein - February 27th, 1998
Happy 12th Birthday (February 27th, 2009)
THE BURNING’s Reawakening
ISOLE’s Silent Ruins
LUNATICA’s New Shores
MALEFICE’s Dawn Of Reprisal
THE SORROW’s Origin Of The Storm