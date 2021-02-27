Brave History February 27th, 2021 - IRON MAIDEN, JOURNEY, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ​BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BRUCE DICKINSON, UNLEASHED, FU MANCHU, RACER X, DARKTHRONE, SADUS, WITCHERY, ARCH ENEMY, ASPHYX, NAPALM DEATH, And ENFORCER!

Happy 64th Birthday Adrian Smith (IRON MAIDEN, BRUCE DICKINSON) - February 27th, 1957



Happy 67th Birthday Neal Schon (JOURNEY, SANTANA, HSAS) - February 27th, 1954



Happy 62nd Birthday John Roy "Johnny" Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - February 27th, 1959



Happy 57th Birthday Jed Simon (SCAR THE MARTYR, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, ZIMMERS HOLE) - February 27th, 1964





Happy 47th Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’S On Your Feet Or On Your Knees - February 27, 1975



Happy 27th Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON’S Alive In Studio A / Alive At The Marquee Club - February 27, 1995



Happy 26th Birthday UNLEASHED's Victory - February 27th, 1995



Happy 25th Birthday FU MANCHU's In Search Of... - February 27th, 1996



Happy 20th Birthday RACER X' Superheroes - February 27th, 2001



Happy 15th Birthday CALIBAN’s The Undying Darkness - February 27th, 2006



Happy 15th Birthday DARKTHRONE’s The Cult Is Alive - February 27th, 2006



Happy 15th Birthday SADUS’ Out For Blood - February 27th, 2006



Happy 15th Birthday WITCHERY’s Don't Fear The Reaper - February 27th, 2006



Happy 12th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Manifesto Of Arch Enemy - February 27th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday ASPHYX’s Deathhammer – February 27th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday NAPALM DEATH’s Utilitarian – February 27th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday ENFORCER’s From Beyond – February 27th, 2015



More releases on this day:



Happy 23rd Birthday OOMPH!'s Unrein - February 27th, 1998

Happy 12th Birthday (February 27th, 2009)

THE BURNING’s Reawakening

ISOLE’s Silent Ruins

LUNATICA’s New Shores

MALEFICE’s Dawn Of Reprisal

THE SORROW’s Origin Of The Storm