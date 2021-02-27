Brave History February 27th, 2021 - IRON MAIDEN, JOURNEY, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ​BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BRUCE DICKINSON, UNLEASHED, FU MANCHU, RACER X, DARKTHRONE, SADUS, WITCHERY, ARCH ENEMY, ASPHYX, NAPALM DEATH, And ENFORCER!

Brave History February 27th, 2021 - IRON MAIDEN, JOURNEY, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ​BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BRUCE DICKINSON, UNLEASHED, FU MANCHU, RACER X, DARKTHRONE, SADUS, WITCHERY, ARCH ENEMY, ASPHYX, NAPALM DEATH, And ENFORCER!

Happy 64th Birthday Adrian Smith (IRON MAIDEN, BRUCE DICKINSON) - February 27th, 1957

Happy 67th Birthday Neal Schon (JOURNEY, SANTANA, HSAS) - February 27th, 1954
 

Happy 62nd Birthday John Roy "Johnny" Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - February 27th, 1959
 

Happy 57th Birthday Jed Simon (SCAR THE MARTYR, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, ZIMMERS HOLE) - February 27th, 1964
 

Happy 47th Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’S On Your Feet Or On Your Knees - February 27, 1975

Happy 27th Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON’S Alive In Studio A / Alive At The Marquee Club - February 27, 1995

Happy 26th Birthday UNLEASHED's Victory - February 27th, 1995
 

Happy 25th Birthday FU MANCHU's In Search Of... - February 27th, 1996
 

Happy 20th Birthday RACER X' Superheroes - February 27th, 2001
 

Happy 15th Birthday CALIBAN’s The Undying Darkness - February 27th, 2006
 

Happy 15th Birthday DARKTHRONE’s The Cult Is Alive - February 27th, 2006
 

Happy 15th Birthday SADUS’ Out For Blood - February 27th, 2006

Happy 15th Birthday WITCHERY’s Don't Fear The Reaper - February 27th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Manifesto Of Arch Enemy - February 27th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday ASPHYX’s Deathhammer – February 27th, 2012
 

Happy 9th Birthday NAPALM DEATH’s Utilitarian – February 27th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday ENFORCER’s From Beyond – February 27th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 23rd Birthday OOMPH!'s Unrein - February 27th, 1998

Happy 12th Birthday (February 27th, 2009)
THE BURNING’s Reawakening 
ISOLE’s Silent Ruins 
LUNATICA’s New Shores 
MALEFICE’s Dawn Of Reprisal 
THE SORROW’s Origin Of The Storm 



THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DESIGN ABSTRACT – “The Return”

