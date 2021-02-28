Brave History February 28th, 2021 - AC/DC, ZEBRA, THE WILDHEARTS, THE ROLLING STONES, URIAH HEEP, IMMORTAL, SOILWORK, DESTRUCTION, JAG PANZER, DEATH, UFO, IRON SAVIOR And More!

Happy 21st Birthday AC/DC's Stiff Upper Lip - February 28th, 2000



Happy 66th Birthday Randy Jackson (ZEBRA) February 28th, 1955



Happy 49th Birthday Danny McCormack (THE WILDHEARTS) - February 28th, 1972



R.I.P. Brian Jones (THE ROLLING STONES) - February 28th, 1942 – July 3rd, 1969

At around midnight on the night of July 2nd/3rd 1969, Brian Jones was discovered motionless at the bottom of his swimming pool at Cotchford Farm. He was 27 years old.



R.I.P. David Byron (URIAH HEEP) - January 29th, 1947 – February 28th, 1985

Legendary singer David Byron died of alcohol related complications, including liver disease and seizures, at his home in Reading, on Thursday, February 28th, 1985. He was 38 years old.



Happy 16th Birthday SOILWORK’s Stabbing The Drama - February 28th, 2005



Happy 10th Birthday DESTRUCTION’s Day Of Reckoning – February 28th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday JAG PANZER’s The Scourge Of The Light – February 28th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Corrosion Of Conformity – February 28th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday DEATH’s Vivus! (live album) – February 28th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday UFO’s Seven Deadly – February 28th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s Rise Of The Hero – February 28th, 2014



Happy 7th Birthday MANOWAR’s Kings Of Metal MMXIV – February 28th, 2014



Happy 1st Birthday DARK FORTRESS’ Spectres From The Old World – February 28th, 2020



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (February 28th, 2012)

MGLA’s With Hearts Toward None

MONARCH’s Omens

VEIL OF MAYA’s Eclipse

Happy 6th Birthday AXXIS’ Kingdom Of The Night II – February 28th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday HIBRIA’s Moving Ground – February 28th, 2018

Happy 1st Birthday (February 28th, 2020)

BENEATH THE MASSACRE’s Fearmonger

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s F8

INTRONAUT’s Fluid Existential Inversions

JOHN DOLMAYAN’s These Grey Men

NEAERA’s Neaera

NILS PATRIK JOHANSSON’s The Great Conspiracy

SHAKRA’s Mad World

TODAY IS THE DAY’s No Good To Anyone

TOMBS’ Monarchy Of Shadows (EP)