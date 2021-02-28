Brave History February 28th, 2021 - AC/DC, ZEBRA, THE WILDHEARTS, THE ROLLING STONES, URIAH HEEP, IMMORTAL, SOILWORK, DESTRUCTION, JAG PANZER, DEATH, UFO, IRON SAVIOR And More!
February 28, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 21st Birthday AC/DC's Stiff Upper Lip - February 28th, 2000
Happy 66th Birthday Randy Jackson (ZEBRA) February 28th, 1955
Happy 49th Birthday Danny McCormack (THE WILDHEARTS) - February 28th, 1972
R.I.P. Brian Jones (THE ROLLING STONES) - February 28th, 1942 – July 3rd, 1969
At around midnight on the night of July 2nd/3rd 1969, Brian Jones was discovered motionless at the bottom of his swimming pool at Cotchford Farm. He was 27 years old.
R.I.P. David Byron (URIAH HEEP) - January 29th, 1947 – February 28th, 1985
Legendary singer David Byron died of alcohol related complications, including liver disease and seizures, at his home in Reading, on Thursday, February 28th, 1985. He was 38 years old.
Happy 16th Birthday SOILWORK’s Stabbing The Drama - February 28th, 2005
Happy 10th Birthday DESTRUCTION’s Day Of Reckoning – February 28th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday JAG PANZER’s The Scourge Of The Light – February 28th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Corrosion Of Conformity – February 28th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday DEATH’s Vivus! (live album) – February 28th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday UFO’s Seven Deadly – February 28th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s Rise Of The Hero – February 28th, 2014
Happy 7th Birthday MANOWAR’s Kings Of Metal MMXIV – February 28th, 2014
Happy 1st Birthday DARK FORTRESS’ Spectres From The Old World – February 28th, 2020
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday (February 28th, 2012)
MGLA’s With Hearts Toward None
MONARCH’s Omens
VEIL OF MAYA’s Eclipse
Happy 6th Birthday AXXIS’ Kingdom Of The Night II – February 28th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday HIBRIA’s Moving Ground – February 28th, 2018
Happy 1st Birthday (February 28th, 2020)
BENEATH THE MASSACRE’s Fearmonger
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s F8
INTRONAUT’s Fluid Existential Inversions
JOHN DOLMAYAN’s These Grey Men
NEAERA’s Neaera
NILS PATRIK JOHANSSON’s The Great Conspiracy
SHAKRA’s Mad World
TODAY IS THE DAY’s No Good To Anyone
TOMBS’ Monarchy Of Shadows (EP)