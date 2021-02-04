Brave History February 4th, 2021 - ALICE COOPER, IMMORTAL, KANSAS, FASTWAY, QUEEN, HATE, AMORPHIS, KORPIKLAANI, BEHEMOTH, And More!

February 4, 2021, an hour ago

Happy 73rd Birthday ALICE COOPER - February 4th, 1948



Happy 19th Birthday IMMORTAL's Sons Of Northern Darkness - February 4th, 2002



Happy 70th Birthday Phillip W. Ehart (KANSAS) - February 4th, 1951



Happy 69th Birthday Jerry Shirley (FASTWAY, HUMBLE PIE) - February 4th, 1952



Happy 30th Birthday QUEEN’s Innuendo – February 4th, 1991



Happy 13th Birthday HATE’s Morphosis – February 4th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday KORPIKLAANI’s Ukon Wacka – February 4th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s The Satanist – February 4th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday BAPTISM’s Grim Arts Of Melancholy – February 4th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday SWORN ENEMY’s Maniacal – February 4th, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday RED’s Release The Panic – February 4th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday (February 4th, 2014)

FOR TODAY’s Fight The Silence

TRUCKFIGHTERS’ Universe