Brave History February 4th, 2021 - ALICE COOPER, IMMORTAL, KANSAS, FASTWAY, QUEEN, HATE, AMORPHIS, KORPIKLAANI, BEHEMOTH, And More!
February 4, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 73rd Birthday ALICE COOPER - February 4th, 1948
Happy 19th Birthday IMMORTAL's Sons Of Northern Darkness - February 4th, 2002
Happy 70th Birthday Phillip W. Ehart (KANSAS) - February 4th, 1951
Happy 69th Birthday Jerry Shirley (FASTWAY, HUMBLE PIE) - February 4th, 1952
Happy 30th Birthday QUEEN’s Innuendo – February 4th, 1991
Happy 13th Birthday HATE’s Morphosis – February 4th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday KORPIKLAANI’s Ukon Wacka – February 4th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s The Satanist – February 4th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday BAPTISM’s Grim Arts Of Melancholy – February 4th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday SWORN ENEMY’s Maniacal – February 4th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday RED’s Release The Panic – February 4th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday (February 4th, 2014)
FOR TODAY’s Fight The Silence
TRUCKFIGHTERS’ Universe