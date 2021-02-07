Brave History February 7th, 2021 - KISS, DARK ANGEL, STATUS QUO, BON JOVI, FOGHAT, METAL CHURCH, PRIMORDIAL, SCAR SYMMETRY, DECAPITATED, MASTODON, SWALLOW THE SUN, VREID, VAN HALEN, VAN CANTO, And More!

February 7, 2021

Brave History February 7th, 2021 - KISS, DARK ANGEL, STATUS QUO, BON JOVI, FOGHAT, METAL CHURCH, PRIMORDIAL, SCAR SYMMETRY, DECAPITATED, MASTODON, SWALLOW THE SUN, VREID, VAN HALEN, VAN CANTO, And More!

R.I.P. Mark St. John (Mark Leslie Norton; KISS): February 7th, 1956 – April 5th, 2007 

Happy 56th Birthday Jim Durkin (DARK ANGEL, DREAMS OF DAMNATION) - February 7th, 1965 
 

Happy 72nd Birthday Alan Charles Lancaster (STATUS QUO) - February 7th, 1949 
 

Happy 59th Birthday David Bryan (BON JOVI) - February 7th, 1962 
 

R.I.P. David Jack Peverett (FOGHAT, SAVOY BROWN): April 16th, 1943 – February 7th, 2000 
 

Happy 32nd Birthday METAL CHURCH’s Blessing In Disguise - February 7th, 1989 
 

Happy 16th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s The Gathering Wilderness – February 7th, 2005 
 

Happy 16th Birthday SCAR SYMMETRY’s Symmetric In Design – February 7th, 2005 
 

Happy 15th Birthday DECAPITATED’s Organic Hallucinosis – February 7th, 2006 
 

Happy 15th Birthday MASTODON’s Call Of The Mastodon – February 7th, 2006 
 

Happy 14th Birthday SWALLOW THE SUN’s Hope – February 7th, 2007 
 

Happy 10th Birthday VREID’s V – February 7th, 2011 

Happy 9th Birthday VAN HALEN's A Different Kind Of Truth - February 7th, 2012 
 

Happy 7th Birthday VAN CANTO’s Dawn Of The Brave – February 7th, 2014 
 

Happy 1st Birthday DELAIN’s Apocalypse & Chill – February 7th, 2020

Happy 1st Birthday SEPULTURA’s Quadra – February 7th, 2020

More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday HIMSA’s Hail Horror – February 7th, 2006 
Happy 14th Birthday DIR EN GREY’s The Marrow Of A Bone – February 7th, 2007 
Happy 9th Birthday PSYCROPTIC’s The Inherited Repression – February 7th, 2012 
Happy 7th Birthday STAM1NA’s SLK – February 7th, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday (February 7th, 2020)
GOD DETHRONED’s Illuminati
LOATHE’s I Let It In And It Took Everything
NAPALM DEATH’s Logic Ravaged By Brute Force (EP)
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS’ Perdida
SYLOSIS’ Cycle Of Suffering

 



THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

