Brave History January 11th, 2020 - OVERKILL, CHIMAIRA, BENEDICTUM, ANAL CUNT, KRYOBURN, MEGASUS, SKYLARK, SOILWORK!
January 11, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 51st Birthday Jason Bittner (OVERKILL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, SHADOWS FALL) − January 11, 1970
Happy 21st Birthday CHIMAIRA’s This Present Darkness – January 11th, 2000
Happy 13th Birthday BENEDICTUM’s Seasons Of Tragedy – January 11th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday ANAL CUNT’s Fuckin’ A – January 11th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday KRYOBURN’s Three Years Eclipsed – January 11th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday MEGASUS’ Menace Of The Universe – January 11th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday SKYLARK’s Twilights Of Sand – January 11th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday SOILWORK’s Verkligheten – January 11th, 2019
More releases on this day:
Happy 3rd BirthdayY&T’s Acoustic Classix, Vol. 1 (EP) – January 11th, 2018
BORN OF OSIRIS' The Simulation
JINJER's Micro (EP)
SOILWORK's Verkligheten