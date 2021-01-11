Brave History January 11th, 2020 - OVERKILL, CHIMAIRA, BENEDICTUM, ANAL CUNT, KRYOBURN, MEGASUS, SKYLARK, SOILWORK!

January 11, 2021, an hour ago

Happy 51st Birthday Jason Bittner (OVERKILL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, SHADOWS FALL) − January 11, 1970



Happy 21st Birthday CHIMAIRA’s This Present Darkness – January 11th, 2000

Happy 13th Birthday BENEDICTUM’s Seasons Of Tragedy – January 11th, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday ANAL CUNT’s Fuckin’ A – January 11th, 2011

Happy 10th Birthday KRYOBURN’s Three Years Eclipsed – January 11th, 2011

Happy 10th Birthday MEGASUS’ Menace Of The Universe – January 11th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday SKYLARK’s Twilights Of Sand – January 11th, 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday SOILWORK’s Verkligheten – January 11th, 2019

 

More releases on this day:

Happy 3rd BirthdayY&T’s Acoustic Classix, Vol. 1 (EP) – January 11th, 2018

Happy 2nd Birthday (January 11th, 2019)
BORN OF OSIRIS' The Simulation 
JINJER's Micro (EP) 
SOILWORK's Verkligheten 



ENSLAVED - "Homebound" (Nuclear Blast)

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

