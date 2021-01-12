Brave History January 12th, 2021 - APRIL WINE, DEEP PURPLE, ROB ZOMBIE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, LED ZEPPELIN, MERCENARY, THE BLACK CROWES, ICED EARTH, GRAVE DIGGER, And More!

January 12, 2021, 15 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities deep purple rob zombie rage against the machine led zeppelin alice cooper april wine mercenary the black crowes startovarius iced earth therion wednesday 13

Brave History January 12th, 2021 - APRIL WINE, DEEP PURPLE, ROB ZOMBIE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, LED ZEPPELIN, MERCENARY, THE BLACK CROWES, ICED EARTH, GRAVE DIGGER, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday APRIL WINE's The Nature Of The Beast - January 12th, 1981

Happy 34th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The House Of Blue Light - January 12th, 1987

Happy 56th Birthday Robert Bartleh Cummings (aka ROB ZOMBIE, WHITE ZOMBIE) - January 12th, 1965

Happy 51st Birthday Zack De La Rocha (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - January 12th, 1970

Happy 52nd Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin - January 12th, 1969

Happy 23rd Birthday MERCENARY's First Breath - January 12th, 1998

Happy 21st Birthday THE BLACK CROWES’ By Your Side - January 12th, 1999
 

Happy 17th Birthday ICED EARTH's The Glorious Burden - January 12th, 2004

Happy 14th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Liberty Or Death - January 12th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday THERION’s Gothic Kabbalah - January 12th, 2007 

Happy 10th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Elysium – January 12th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday WEDNESDAY 13’s Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague – January 12th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday AVATAR’s Avatar Country – January 12th, 2018

Happy 3rd Birthday BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Vale – January 12th, 2018

Happy 3rd Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s No Cross No Crown – January 12th, 2018

Happy 3rd Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ Sign Of The Dragonhead – January 12th, 2018

Happy 3rd Birthday WHITE WIZZARD’s Infernal Overdrive – January 12th, 2018

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday MYGRAIN’s myGRAIN – January 12th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday (January 12th, 2013)
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s …And Death Said Live 
MUTINY WITHIN’s Synchronicity 

Happy 6th Birthday (January 12th, 2015)
SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart 
THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead 

Happy 3rd Birthday (January 12th, 2018)
HAMFERÐ’s Támsins likam 
HEIDEVOLK’s Vuur Van Verzet
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Monuments Uncovered 
TRESPASS’ Footprints In The Rock 
TY TABOR’s Alien Beans 



Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Homebound" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Homebound" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews