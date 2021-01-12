Brave History January 12th, 2021 - APRIL WINE, DEEP PURPLE, ROB ZOMBIE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, LED ZEPPELIN, MERCENARY, THE BLACK CROWES, ICED EARTH, GRAVE DIGGER, And More!
January 12, 2021, 15 minutes ago
Happy 40th Birthday APRIL WINE's The Nature Of The Beast - January 12th, 1981
Happy 34th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The House Of Blue Light - January 12th, 1987
Happy 56th Birthday Robert Bartleh Cummings (aka ROB ZOMBIE, WHITE ZOMBIE) - January 12th, 1965
Happy 51st Birthday Zack De La Rocha (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - January 12th, 1970
Happy 52nd Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin - January 12th, 1969
Happy 23rd Birthday MERCENARY's First Breath - January 12th, 1998
Happy 21st Birthday THE BLACK CROWES’ By Your Side - January 12th, 1999
Happy 17th Birthday ICED EARTH's The Glorious Burden - January 12th, 2004
Happy 14th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Liberty Or Death - January 12th, 2007
Happy 14th Birthday THERION’s Gothic Kabbalah - January 12th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Elysium – January 12th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday WEDNESDAY 13’s Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague – January 12th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday AVATAR’s Avatar Country – January 12th, 2018
Happy 3rd Birthday BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Vale – January 12th, 2018
Happy 3rd Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s No Cross No Crown – January 12th, 2018
Happy 3rd Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ Sign Of The Dragonhead – January 12th, 2018
Happy 3rd Birthday WHITE WIZZARD’s Infernal Overdrive – January 12th, 2018
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday MYGRAIN’s myGRAIN – January 12th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday (January 12th, 2013)
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s …And Death Said Live
MUTINY WITHIN’s Synchronicity
Happy 6th Birthday (January 12th, 2015)
SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart
THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead
Happy 3rd Birthday (January 12th, 2018)
HAMFERÐ’s Támsins likam
HEIDEVOLK’s Vuur Van Verzet
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Monuments Uncovered
TRESPASS’ Footprints In The Rock
TY TABOR’s Alien Beans