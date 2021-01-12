Brave History January 12th, 2021 - APRIL WINE, DEEP PURPLE, ROB ZOMBIE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, LED ZEPPELIN, MERCENARY, THE BLACK CROWES, ICED EARTH, GRAVE DIGGER, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday APRIL WINE's The Nature Of The Beast - January 12th, 1981



Happy 34th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The House Of Blue Light - January 12th, 1987



Happy 56th Birthday Robert Bartleh Cummings (aka ROB ZOMBIE, WHITE ZOMBIE) - January 12th, 1965



Happy 51st Birthday Zack De La Rocha (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - January 12th, 1970



Happy 52nd Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin - January 12th, 1969



Happy 23rd Birthday MERCENARY's First Breath - January 12th, 1998



Happy 21st Birthday THE BLACK CROWES’ By Your Side - January 12th, 1999



Happy 17th Birthday ICED EARTH's The Glorious Burden - January 12th, 2004



Happy 14th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Liberty Or Death - January 12th, 2007



Happy 14th Birthday THERION’s Gothic Kabbalah - January 12th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Elysium – January 12th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday WEDNESDAY 13’s Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague – January 12th, 2015



Happy 3rd Birthday AVATAR’s Avatar Country – January 12th, 2018



Happy 3rd Birthday BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Vale – January 12th, 2018



Happy 3rd Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s No Cross No Crown – January 12th, 2018



Happy 3rd Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ Sign Of The Dragonhead – January 12th, 2018



Happy 3rd Birthday WHITE WIZZARD’s Infernal Overdrive – January 12th, 2018



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday MYGRAIN’s myGRAIN – January 12th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday (January 12th, 2013)

MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s …And Death Said Live

MUTINY WITHIN’s Synchronicity

Happy 6th Birthday (January 12th, 2015)

SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart

THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead

Happy 3rd Birthday (January 12th, 2018)

HAMFERÐ’s Támsins likam

HEIDEVOLK’s Vuur Van Verzet

MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Monuments Uncovered

TRESPASS’ Footprints In The Rock

TY TABOR’s Alien Beans