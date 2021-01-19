Brave History January 19th, 2021 - STYX, MEGADETH, DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, SCORPIONS, JAG PANZER, VIXEN, UGLY KID JOE, EXTREME, MNEMIC, SIX FEET UNDER, SIGH, MARDUK, And More!
January 19, 2021, 8 minutes ago
Happy 40th Birthday STYX’ Paradise Theater - January 19, 1981
Happy 33rd Birthday MEGADETH's So Far...So Good..So What! - January 19th, 1988
Happy 63rd Birthday Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DOKKEN, DIO) − January 19th, 1959
Happy 74th Birthday Rod Evans (DEEP PURPLE) - January 19th, 1947
Happy 67th Birthday Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - January 19th, 1954
Happy 58th Birthday Mark Briody (JAG PANZER) − January 19th, 1963
Happy 56th Birthday Gina Stile (VIXEN) - January 19th, 1965
Happy 53rd Birthday Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE) − January 19th, 1968
Happy 26th Birthday EXTREME's Waiting For The Punchline - January 19th, 1995
Happy 14th Birthday MNEMIC’s Passenger - January 19th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics 3 – January 19th, 2010
Happy 11th Birthday SIGH’s Scenes From Hell – January 19th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday MARDUK’s Frontschwein – January 19th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday ANVIL’s Pounding The Pavement – January 19th, 2018
Happy 3rd Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Grimmest Hits – January 19th, 2018
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday SONS OF AZRAEL’s Scouting The Boneyard – January 19th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Hidden Evolution – January 19th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday (January 19th, 2018)
ARKONA’s Khram
CANE HILL’s Too Far Gone
OF MICE & MEN’s Defy
TERROR UNIVERSAL’s Make Them Bleed
UNSHINE’s Astrala