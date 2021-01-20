Brave History January 20th, 2021 - KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, MSG, L.A. GUNS, SEPULTURA, HAMMERFALL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, CRADLE OF FILTH, JOURNEY, DEF LEPPARD, EDGUY, CATTLE DECAPITATION, ROYAL HUNT, BIOHAZARD, PRIMAL FEAR, THE HAUNTED, And More!

January 20, 2021, 27 minutes ago

Brave History January 20th, 2021 - KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, MSG, L.A. GUNS, SEPULTURA, HAMMERFALL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, CRADLE OF FILTH, JOURNEY, DEF LEPPARD, EDGUY, CATTLE DECAPITATION, ROYAL HUNT, BIOHAZARD, PRIMAL FEAR, THE HAUNTED, And More!

Happy 69th Birthday Paul Stanley (KISS) − January 20th, 1952

Happy 69th Birthday Ian Hill (JUDAS PRIEST) − January 20th, 1952

Happy 68th Birthday Robin McAuley (MSG) − January 20th, 1953

Happy 55th Birthday Tracii Guns (L. A. GUNS) −  January 20th, 1966

Happy 50th Birthday Derrick Green (SEPULTURA) − January 20th, 1971

Happy 49th Birthday Oscar Dronjak (HAMMERFALL) - January 20th, 1972 

Happy 41st Birthday Mattie Valentine (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 20th, 1980
 

Happy 40th Birthday Martin Skaroupka (CRADLE OF FILTH, MASTERPLAN) - January 20th, 1981 

Happy 43rd Birthday JOURNEY's Infinity - January 20th, 1978 

Happy 38th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Pyromania - January 20th, 1983

Happy 37th Birthday METALLICA’s “Jump In The Fire” single - January 20th, 1984

Happy 23rd Birthday ACE FREHLEY’s Loaded Deck - January 20th, 1998

Happy 23rd Birthday MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 20th, 1998

Happy 15th Birthday EDGUY’s Rocket Ride - January 20th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Harvest Floor – January 20th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday ROYAL HUNT’s X – January 20th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday BIOHAZARD’s Reborn In Defiance – January 20th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Unbreakable – January 20th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s Eye Of The Storm (EP) – January 20th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday FIREWIND’s Immortal – January 20th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Living For Death, Destroying The Rest – January 20th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday NOTHNEGAL’s Decadence – January 20th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday (January 20th, 2017)
HELHEIM’s LandawarijaR 
PALISADES’ Palisades 

Happy 1st Birthday IMPIETY’s Versus All Gods – January 20th, 2020



