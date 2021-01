Brave History January 23rd, 2021 - CHEAP TRICK, METAL CHURCH, HELIX, JOAN JETT, SEPULTURA, NAPALM DEATH, SIRENIA, ABORTED, And More!

Happy 68th Birthday Robin Zander (CHEAP TRICK) - January 23rd, 1953



Happy 59th Birthday Kirk Arrington (METAL CHURCH) − January 23rd, 1962



Happy 61st Birthday Greg Hinz (HELIX) – January 23rd, 1960



Happy 44th Birthday PINK FLOYD’s Animals - January 23rd, 1977

Happy 40th Birthday JOAN JETT's Bad Reputation - January 23rd, 1981



Happy 12th Birthday SEPULTURA’s A-Lex – January 23rd, 2009



Happy 15th Birthday NAPALM DEATH’s Time Waits For No Slave – January 23rd, 2009



Happy 12th Birthday SIRENIA’s The 13th Floor – January 23rd, 2009



Happy 12th Birthday VISION DIVINE’s 9 Degrees West Of The Moon – January 23rd, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday ABORTED’s Global Flatline – January 23rd, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday FEAR MY THOUGHTS’ Vulcanus – January 23rd, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday (January 23rd, 2012)

SAVAGE MESSIAH’s Plague Of Conscience

SEAR BLISS’ Eternal Recurrence

Happy 6th Birthday (January 23rd, 2015)

FINSTERFORST’s Mach Dich Frei

OSTROGOTH’s Last Tribe Standing

STORMWITCH’s Season Of The Witch