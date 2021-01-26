Brave History January 26th, 2021 - VAN HALEN, CINDERELLA, MOUNTAIN, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM, DEEP PURPLE, DAVID LEE ROTH, DIO, NAPALM DEATH, NEVERMORE, APOCALYPTICA, FOZZY, And More!
January 26, 2021, 17 hours ago
R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - January 26, 1955 – October 6, 2020
Happy 60th Birthday Tom Keifer (CINDERELLA) - January 26th, 1961
Happy 73rd Birthday Laurence Gordon "Corky" Laing (MOUNTAIN, WEST BRUCE & LAING) - January 26th, 1948
Happy 45th Birthday William Adler (LAMB OF GOD) - January 26th, 1976
Happy 35th Birthday Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM) - January 26th, 1986
Happy 48th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Who Do We Think We Are - January 26th, 1973
Happy 33rd Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH's Skyscraper - January 26th, 1988
Happy 27th Birthday DIO's Strange Highways - January 26th, 1994
Happy 23rd Birthday MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 26th, 1998
Happy 22nd Birthday NAPALM DEATH's Words From The Exit Wound - January 26th, 1999
Happy 22nd Birthday NEVERMORE's Dreaming Neon Black - January 26th, 1999
Happy 11th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s MAG: S.V.E.R. – January 26th, 2010
Happy 11th Birthday FOZZY’s Chasing The Grail – January 26th, 2010
Happy 11th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Live At The Olympic Auditorium (DVD) – January 26th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday NAPALM DEATH’s Apex Predator – Easy Meat – January 26th, 2015
Happy 6th Birthday U.D.O.’s Decadent – January 26th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday LOUDNESS’ Rise To Glory – January 26th, 2018
Happy 3rd Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Catharsis – January 26th, 2018
Happy 3rd Birthday TRIBULATION’s Down Below – January 26th, 2018
More releases on this day:
Happy 16th Birthday SCARVE’s Irradiant – January 26th, 2004
Happy 11th Birthday (January 26th, 2009)
ARCHITECTS’ Hollow Crown
DARK MOOR’s Autumnal
EPHEL DUATH’s Through My Dog’s Eyes
Happy 10th Birthday (January 26th, 2011)
GREELEY ESTATES’ No Rain, No Rainbow
LIVING SACRIFICE’s The Infinite Order
HIBRIA’s Blind Ride
Happy 8th Birthday (January 26th, 2011)
BATTLELORE’s Doombound
POWER QUEST’s Blood Alliance
Happy 4th Birthday ARMAGEDDON’s Captivity & Devourment – January 26th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday (January 26th, 2018)
AGRIMONIA’s Awaken
HÄMATOM’s Bestie der Freiheit
IN VAIN’s Currents
LABYRINTH’s Return To Live
NEW YEARS DAY’s Diary Of A Creep (EP)
ORPHANED LAND’s Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS’ The Age Of Absurdity
PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS’ Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue
THE POODLES’ Prisma –
PORTAL’s Ion –
SLEEPING GIANT’s I Am –
Happy 2nd Birthday PANOPTICON’s The Crescendo Of Dusk (EP) – January 26th, 2019