Brave History January 26th, 2021 - VAN HALEN, CINDERELLA, MOUNTAIN, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM, DEEP PURPLE, DAVID LEE ROTH, DIO, NAPALM DEATH, NEVERMORE, APOCALYPTICA, FOZZY, And More!

January 26, 2021, 17 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities van halen cinderella mountain lamb of god trivium deep purple david lee roth dio napalm death nevermore

Brave History January 26th, 2021 - VAN HALEN, CINDERELLA, MOUNTAIN, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM, DEEP PURPLE, DAVID LEE ROTH, DIO, NAPALM DEATH, NEVERMORE, APOCALYPTICA, FOZZY, And More!

R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - January 26, 1955 – October 6, 2020

Happy 60th Birthday Tom Keifer (CINDERELLA) - January 26th, 1961

Happy 73rd Birthday Laurence Gordon "Corky" Laing (MOUNTAIN, WEST BRUCE & LAING) - January 26th, 1948

Happy 45th Birthday William Adler (LAMB OF GOD) - January 26th, 1976

Happy 35th Birthday Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM) - January 26th, 1986

Happy 48th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Who Do We Think We Are - January 26th, 1973

Happy 33rd Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH's Skyscraper - January 26th, 1988

Happy 27th Birthday DIO's Strange Highways - January 26th, 1994


Happy 23rd Birthday MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 26th, 1998

Happy 22nd Birthday NAPALM DEATH's Words From The Exit Wound - January 26th, 1999

Happy 22nd Birthday NEVERMORE's Dreaming Neon Black - January 26th, 1999
 

Happy 11th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s MAG: S.V.E.R. – January 26th, 2010

Happy 11th Birthday FOZZY’s Chasing The Grail – January 26th, 2010

Happy 11th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Live At The Olympic Auditorium (DVD) – January 26th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday NAPALM DEATH’s Apex Predator – Easy Meat – January 26th, 2015

Happy 6th Birthday U.D.O.’s Decadent – January 26th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday LOUDNESS’ Rise To Glory – January 26th, 2018

Happy 3rd Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Catharsis – January 26th, 2018

Happy 3rd Birthday TRIBULATION’s Down Below – January 26th, 2018

More releases on this day:

Happy 16th Birthday SCARVE’s Irradiant – January 26th, 2004

Happy 11th Birthday (January 26th, 2009)
ARCHITECTS’ Hollow Crown 
DARK MOOR’s Autumnal 
EPHEL DUATH’s Through My Dog’s Eyes

Happy 10th Birthday (January 26th, 2011)
GREELEY ESTATES’ No Rain, No Rainbow
LIVING SACRIFICE’s The Infinite Order
HIBRIA’s Blind Ride 

Happy 8th Birthday (January 26th, 2011)
BATTLELORE’s Doombound 
POWER QUEST’s Blood Alliance 

Happy 4th Birthday ARMAGEDDON’s Captivity & Devourment – January 26th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday (January 26th, 2018)
AGRIMONIA’s Awaken
HÄMATOM’s Bestie der Freiheit 
IN VAIN’s Currents 
LABYRINTH’s Return To Live 
NEW YEARS DAY’s Diary Of A Creep (EP) 
ORPHANED LAND’s Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs 
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS’ The Age Of Absurdity
PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS’ Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue 
THE POODLES’ Prisma – 
PORTAL’s Ion – 
SLEEPING GIANT’s I Am – 

Happy 2nd Birthday PANOPTICON’s The Crescendo Of Dusk (EP) – January 26th, 2019 



Featured Audio

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews