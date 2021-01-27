Brave History January 27th, 2021 - THIN LIZZY, FAITH NO MORE, IRON MAIDEN, PINK FLOYD, BLACK N BLUE, KEEL, CRYSTAL BALL, SLAUGHTER, EDGUY, PIG DESTROYER, BLIND GUARDIAN, SKINDRED, PERIPHERY, VENOM, And More!

Happy 70th Birthday Brian Downey (THIN LIZZY) - January 27th, 1951



Happy 53rd Birthday Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE, DEAD CROSS, MR. BUNGLE, FANTÔMAS) - January 27th, 1968



Happy 77th Birthday Nick Mason (PINK FLOYD) January 27th, 1944



Happy 68th Birthday Carl Canedy (THE RODS, CANEDY) - January 27th, 1953



Happy 64th Birthday Janick Gers (IRON MAIDEN) - January 27th, 1957



Happy 61st Birthday Jaime St. James (BLACK N BLUE, WARRANT) - January 27th, 1960



Happy 59th Birthday Marc Ferrari (KEEL, COLD SWEAT, MEDICINE WHEEL) - January 27th, 1962



Happy 48th Birthday Scott Leach (CRYSTAL BALL) - January 27th, 1973



Happy 31st Birthday SLAUGHTER's Stick It to Ya - January 27th, 1990



Happy 22nd Birthday EDGUY's Theater Of Salvation - January 27th, 1999



Happy 17th Birthday PIG DESTROYER's Painter Of Dead Girls - January 27th, 2004



Happy 9th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN’s Memories Of A Time To Come – January 27th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday SKINDRED’s Kill The Power – January 27th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega – January 27th, 2015



Happy 6th Birthday VENOM’s From The Very Depths – January 27th, 2015



Happy 6th Birthday SWEET AND LYNCH’s Only To Rise – January 27th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday JACK RUSSELL’s GREAT WHITE’s He Saw It Comin’ – January 27th, 2017



Happy 4th Birthday KREATOR’s Gods Of Violence – January 27th, 2017



Happy 4th Birthday STEPHEN PEARCY’s Smash – January 27th, 2017



Happy 4th Birthday XANDRIA’s Theater Of Dimensions – January 27th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday TROLL’s Neo-Satanic Supremacy – January 27th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday (January 27th, 2012)

IRON FIRE’s Voyage Of The Damned

SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Bloodbath

Happy 6th Birthday (January 27th, 2014)

KAMPFAR’s Djevelmakt

HAMMERCULT’s Steelcrusher

TRANSATLANCTIC’s Kaleidoscope

Happy 3rd Birthday (January 27th, 2017)

BEHEADED’s Beast Incarnate

BETRAYING THE MARTYRS’ The Resilient

CHROME MOLLY’s Hoodoo Voodoo

CODE’s Lost Signal (EP)

HOUR OF PENANCE’s Cast The First Stone

KROKUS’ Big Rocks

THE MURDER OF MY SWEET’s Echoes Of The Aftermath