Brave History January 27th, 2021 - THIN LIZZY, FAITH NO MORE, IRON MAIDEN, PINK FLOYD, BLACK N BLUE, KEEL, CRYSTAL BALL, SLAUGHTER, EDGUY, PIG DESTROYER, BLIND GUARDIAN, SKINDRED, PERIPHERY, VENOM, And More!
January 27, 2021, 37 minutes ago
Happy 70th Birthday Brian Downey (THIN LIZZY) - January 27th, 1951
Happy 53rd Birthday Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE, DEAD CROSS, MR. BUNGLE, FANTÔMAS) - January 27th, 1968
Happy 77th Birthday Nick Mason (PINK FLOYD) January 27th, 1944
Happy 68th Birthday Carl Canedy (THE RODS, CANEDY) - January 27th, 1953
Happy 64th Birthday Janick Gers (IRON MAIDEN) - January 27th, 1957
Happy 61st Birthday Jaime St. James (BLACK N BLUE, WARRANT) - January 27th, 1960
Happy 59th Birthday Marc Ferrari (KEEL, COLD SWEAT, MEDICINE WHEEL) - January 27th, 1962
Happy 48th Birthday Scott Leach (CRYSTAL BALL) - January 27th, 1973
Happy 31st Birthday SLAUGHTER's Stick It to Ya - January 27th, 1990
Happy 22nd Birthday EDGUY's Theater Of Salvation - January 27th, 1999
Happy 17th Birthday PIG DESTROYER's Painter Of Dead Girls - January 27th, 2004
Happy 9th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN’s Memories Of A Time To Come – January 27th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday SKINDRED’s Kill The Power – January 27th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega – January 27th, 2015
Happy 6th Birthday VENOM’s From The Very Depths – January 27th, 2015
Happy 6th Birthday SWEET AND LYNCH’s Only To Rise – January 27th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday JACK RUSSELL’s GREAT WHITE’s He Saw It Comin’ – January 27th, 2017
Happy 4th Birthday KREATOR’s Gods Of Violence – January 27th, 2017
Happy 4th Birthday STEPHEN PEARCY’s Smash – January 27th, 2017
Happy 4th Birthday XANDRIA’s Theater Of Dimensions – January 27th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday TROLL’s Neo-Satanic Supremacy – January 27th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday (January 27th, 2012)
IRON FIRE’s Voyage Of The Damned
SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Bloodbath
Happy 6th Birthday (January 27th, 2014)
KAMPFAR’s Djevelmakt
HAMMERCULT’s Steelcrusher
TRANSATLANCTIC’s Kaleidoscope
Happy 3rd Birthday (January 27th, 2017)
BEHEADED’s Beast Incarnate
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS’ The Resilient
CHROME MOLLY’s Hoodoo Voodoo
CODE’s Lost Signal (EP)
HOUR OF PENANCE’s Cast The First Stone
KROKUS’ Big Rocks
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET’s Echoes Of The Aftermath