Brave History January 27th, 2021 - THIN LIZZY, FAITH NO MORE, IRON MAIDEN, PINK FLOYD, BLACK N BLUE, KEEL, CRYSTAL BALL, SLAUGHTER, EDGUY, PIG DESTROYER, BLIND GUARDIAN, SKINDRED, PERIPHERY, VENOM, And More!

January 27, 2021, 37 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities iron maiden pink floyd thin lizzy black n blue keel faith no more crystal ball slaughter edguy pig destroyer

Brave History January 27th, 2021 - THIN LIZZY, FAITH NO MORE, IRON MAIDEN, PINK FLOYD, BLACK N BLUE, KEEL, CRYSTAL BALL, SLAUGHTER, EDGUY, PIG DESTROYER, BLIND GUARDIAN, SKINDRED, PERIPHERY, VENOM, And More!

Happy 70th Birthday Brian Downey (THIN LIZZY) - January 27th, 1951

Happy 53rd Birthday Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE, DEAD CROSS, MR. BUNGLE, FANTÔMAS) - January 27th, 1968

Happy 77th Birthday Nick Mason (PINK FLOYD) January 27th, 1944

Happy 68th Birthday Carl Canedy (THE RODS, CANEDY) - January 27th, 1953

Happy 64th Birthday Janick Gers (IRON MAIDEN) - January 27th, 1957

Happy 61st Birthday Jaime St. James (BLACK N BLUE, WARRANT) - January 27th, 1960

Happy 59th Birthday Marc Ferrari (KEEL, COLD SWEAT, MEDICINE WHEEL) - January 27th, 1962

Happy 48th Birthday Scott Leach (CRYSTAL BALL) - January 27th, 1973

Happy 31st Birthday SLAUGHTER's Stick It to Ya - January 27th, 1990

Happy 22nd Birthday EDGUY's Theater Of Salvation - January 27th, 1999

Happy 17th Birthday PIG DESTROYER's Painter Of Dead Girls - January 27th, 2004

Happy 9th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN’s Memories Of A Time To Come – January 27th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday SKINDRED’s Kill The Power – January 27th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega – January 27th, 2015

Happy 6th Birthday VENOM’s From The Very Depths – January 27th, 2015

Happy 6th Birthday SWEET AND LYNCH’s Only To Rise – January 27th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday JACK RUSSELL’s GREAT WHITE’s He Saw It Comin’ – January 27th, 2017

Happy 4th Birthday KREATOR’s Gods Of Violence – January 27th, 2017

Happy 4th Birthday STEPHEN PEARCY’s Smash – January 27th, 2017

Happy 4th Birthday XANDRIA’s Theater Of Dimensions – January 27th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday TROLL’s Neo-Satanic Supremacy – January 27th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday (January 27th, 2012)
IRON FIRE’s Voyage Of The Damned 
SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Bloodbath 

Happy 6th Birthday (January 27th, 2014)
KAMPFAR’s Djevelmakt 
HAMMERCULT’s Steelcrusher 
TRANSATLANCTIC’s Kaleidoscope

Happy 3rd Birthday (January 27th, 2017)
BEHEADED’s Beast Incarnate 
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS’ The Resilient 
CHROME MOLLY’s Hoodoo Voodoo 
CODE’s Lost Signal (EP) 
HOUR OF PENANCE’s Cast The First Stone 
KROKUS’ Big Rocks 
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET’s Echoes Of The Aftermath 



Featured Audio

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews