Brave History January 30th, 2021 - EXODUS, NAPALM DEATH, FIREHOUSE, HUMBLE PIE, MINISTRY, PSYCROPTIC, METALLICA, BLIND GUARDIAN, And More!

January 30, 2021, 24 minutes ago

Happy 32nd Birthday EXODUS’ Fabulous Disaster - January 30th, 1989 

Happy 25th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's Diatribes - January 30th, 1996

Happy 54th Birthday Bill Leverty (FIREHOUSE) - January 30th, 1967

R.I.P. Stephen Peter "Steve" Marriott (SMALL FACES, HUMBLE PIE) - January 30th, 1947 – April 20th, 1991

Happy 25th Birthday MINISTRY's Filth Pig - January 30th, 1996

Happy 15th Birthday PSYCROPTIC’s Symbols Of Failure - January 30th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s Slaughterhouse On The Prairie – January 30th, 2009

Happy 12th Birthday DEATHSTARS’ Night Electric Night – January 30th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday METALLICA’s Beyond Magnetic EP – January 30th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday WOODS OF YPRES’ Woods 5: Grey Skies & Electric Light – January 30th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN’s Beyond The Red Mirror – January 30th, 2015



