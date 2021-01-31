Brave History January 31st, 2021 - SLAYER, SEX PISTOLS, WHITESNAKE, MELIAH RAGE, BLACK SABBATH, WARRANT, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, SIX FEET UNDER, And More!
R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013
Happy 65th Birthday John Joseph Lydon/Johnny Rotten (SEX PISTOLS) - January 31st, 1956
Happy 67th Birthday Adrian Vandenberg (VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS, WHITESNAKE, VANDENBERG) - January 31st, 1954
Happy 58th Birthday Anthony "Tony" Nichols (MELIAH RAGE) − January 31st, 1963
Happy 32nd Birthday WARRANT’s Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich - January 31st, 1989
Happy 27th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Cross Purposes - January 31st, 1994
Happy 20th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD's Sounding The Seventh Trumpet - January 31st, 2001
Happy 10th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Wake The Night! Live In Germany (DVD) – January 31st, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday EKTOMORF’s Retribution – January 31st, 2014
Happy 7th Birthday GRAND MAGUS’ Triumph And Power – January 31st, 2014
Happy 7th Birthday MAYAN’s Antagonise – January 31st, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday MACABRE’s Grim Scary Tales – January 31st, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday
ASTRAL DOORS’ Jerusalem – January 31st, 2012
AZAGAHL’s Nemesis – January 31st, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday LAKE OF TEARS’ By The Black Sea (DVD) – January 31st, 2014
Happy 1st Birthday (January 31st, 2020)
AMBERIAN DAWN’s Looking For You
CLINT LOWERY’s God Bless The Renegades
GNAW’s Barking Orders (EP)
LORDI’s Killection
LORNA SHORE’s Immortal
SERENITY’s The Last Knight