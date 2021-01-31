Brave History January 31st, 2021 - SLAYER, SEX PISTOLS, WHITESNAKE, MELIAH RAGE, BLACK SABBATH, WARRANT, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, SIX FEET UNDER, And More!

January 31, 2021, an hour ago

news rarities slayer sex pistols whitesnake meliah rage black sabbath avenged sevenfold warrant six feet under

Brave History January 31st, 2021 - SLAYER, SEX PISTOLS, WHITESNAKE, MELIAH RAGE, BLACK SABBATH, WARRANT, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, SIX FEET UNDER, And More!

R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013

Happy 65th Birthday John Joseph Lydon/Johnny Rotten (SEX PISTOLS) - January 31st, 1956

Happy 67th Birthday Adrian Vandenberg (VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS, WHITESNAKE, VANDENBERG) - January 31st, 1954

Happy 58th Birthday Anthony "Tony" Nichols (MELIAH RAGE) − January 31st, 1963

Happy 32nd Birthday WARRANT’s Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich - January 31st, 1989

Happy 27th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Cross Purposes - January 31st, 1994

Happy 20th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD's Sounding The Seventh Trumpet - January 31st, 2001

Happy 10th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Wake The Night! Live In Germany (DVD) – January 31st, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday EKTOMORF’s Retribution – January 31st, 2014

Happy 7th Birthday GRAND MAGUS’ Triumph And Power – January 31st, 2014

Happy 7th Birthday MAYAN’s Antagonise – January 31st, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday MACABRE’s Grim Scary Tales – January 31st, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday
ASTRAL DOORS’ Jerusalem – January 31st, 2012
AZAGAHL’s Nemesis – January 31st, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday LAKE OF TEARS’ By The Black Sea (DVD) – January 31st, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday (January 31st, 2020)
AMBERIAN DAWN’s Looking For You
CLINT LOWERY’s God Bless The Renegades
GNAW’s Barking Orders (EP)
LORDI’s Killection
LORNA SHORE’s Immortal
SERENITY’s The Last Knight 



Featured Audio

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews