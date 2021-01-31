Brave History January 31st, 2021 - SLAYER, SEX PISTOLS, WHITESNAKE, MELIAH RAGE, BLACK SABBATH, WARRANT, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, SIX FEET UNDER, And More!

R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013



Happy 65th Birthday John Joseph Lydon/Johnny Rotten (SEX PISTOLS) - January 31st, 1956



Happy 67th Birthday Adrian Vandenberg (VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS, WHITESNAKE, VANDENBERG) - January 31st, 1954



Happy 58th Birthday Anthony "Tony" Nichols (MELIAH RAGE) − January 31st, 1963



Happy 32nd Birthday WARRANT’s Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich - January 31st, 1989



Happy 27th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Cross Purposes - January 31st, 1994



Happy 20th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD's Sounding The Seventh Trumpet - January 31st, 2001



Happy 10th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Wake The Night! Live In Germany (DVD) – January 31st, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday EKTOMORF’s Retribution – January 31st, 2014



Happy 7th Birthday GRAND MAGUS’ Triumph And Power – January 31st, 2014



Happy 7th Birthday MAYAN’s Antagonise – January 31st, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday MACABRE’s Grim Scary Tales – January 31st, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday

ASTRAL DOORS’ Jerusalem – January 31st, 2012

AZAGAHL’s Nemesis – January 31st, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday LAKE OF TEARS’ By The Black Sea (DVD) – January 31st, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday (January 31st, 2020)

AMBERIAN DAWN’s Looking For You

CLINT LOWERY’s God Bless The Renegades

GNAW’s Barking Orders (EP)

LORDI’s Killection

LORNA SHORE’s Immortal

SERENITY’s The Last Knight