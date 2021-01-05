Brave History January 5th, 2021 - AEROSMITH, REO SPEEDWAGON, ANVIL, L.A. GUNS, DANGER DANGER, RATT, VREID, MARC RIZZO, SUMMONING, And WATAIN!

January 5, 2021, 23 minutes ago

news heavy metal

Happy 48th Birthday AEROSMITH's Aerosmith - January 5th, 1973 

Happy 67th Birthday Bryan Keith Hitt (REO SPEEDWAGON) - January 5th, 1954

Happy 65th Birthday Dave Allison (ANVIL) - January 5th, 1956

 

Happy 59th Birthday Kelly Nickels (L.A. GUNS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - January 5th, 1962

Happy 57th Birthday Ted Poley (DANGER DANGER) - January 5th, 1964

Happy 52nd Birthday Robbie Crane (BLACKSTAR RIDERS, RATT, LYNCH MOB) − January 5th, 1969

Happy 12th Birthday VREID’s Milorg – January 5th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday MARC RIZZO’s Legionnaire – January 5th, 2010

Happy 3rd Birthday SUMMONING’s With Doom We Come – January 5th, 2018

Happy 3rd Birthday WATAIN’s Trident Wolf Eclipse – January 5th, 2018

More releases on this day:

Happy 3rd Birthday SHINING’s X – Varg Utan Flock – January 5th, 2018 



ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

