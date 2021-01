Brave History January 8th, 2021 - DEF LEPPARD, THE DOORS, LOVERBOY, DAVID BOWIE, ELVIS PRESLEY, GWAR, CAULDRON, And More!

R.I.P. Stephen Maynard Clark (DEF LEPPARD): April 23rd, 1960 – January 8th, 1991



Happy 75th Birthday Robert Alan "Robby" Krieger (THE DOORS) - January 8th, 1946



Happy 66th Birthday Mike Reno (LOVERBOY) - January 8th, 1955



R.I.P. David Robert Jones (DAVID BOWIE) - January 8th, 1947 – January 10th, 2016



R.I.P. ELVIS PRESLEY: January 8th, 1935 – August 16th, 1977



Happy 31st Birthday GWAR's Scumdogs Of The Universe - January 8th, 1990



Happy 5th Birthday CAULDRON’s In Ruin – January 8th, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS’ Changes – January 8th, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday (January 8th, 2013)

CORPUS MORTALE’s Fleshcraft

NEWSTED’s Metal

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s Notes From The Underground

Happy 5th Birthday (January 8th, 2016)

EXMORTUS’ Ride Forth

JEFF HUGHELL’s Trinidad Scorpion Hallucinations