Brave History March 10th, 2021 - BOSTON, ICED EARTH, PRETTY BOY FLOYD, MOLLY HATCHET, THIN LIZZY, TROUBLE, MOTÖRHEAD, LORDI, BLOODBATH, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, DOPE, And More!

Happy 74th Birthday Donald Thomas "Tom" Scholz (BOSTON) - March 10th, 1947



Happy 51st Birthday Matthew Barlow (ASHES OF ARES, ICED EARTH) - March 10th, 1970



Happy 52nd Birthday Kari Kane (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 10th, 1969



R.I.P. Danny Joe Brown (MOLLY HATCHET): August 24th, 1951 – March 10th, 2005



Happy 49th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Shades Of A Blue Orphanage - March 10th, 1972



Happy 37th Birthday TROUBLE’s Psalm 9 - March 10th, 1984



Happy 23rd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Snake Bite Love - March 10th, 1998



Happy 14th Birthday LORDI’s The Arockalypse - March 10th, 2006



Happy 13th Birthday BLOODBATH’s Unblessing The Purity - March 10th, 2008



Happy 12th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Angels Of Love - March 10th, 2009



Happy 12th Birthday DOPE’s No Regrets – March 10th, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday THE NUMBER TWELVE LOOKS LIKE YOU’s Worse Than Alone – March 10th 2009

Happy 7th Birthday SAVAGE MESSIAH’s The Fateful Dark – March 10th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday CANCER BATS’ Searching For Zero – March 10th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday (March 10th, 2017)

BLACK MAP’s In Droves

CELLADOR’s Off The Grid

DARKEST HOUR’s Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora

DUNDERBEIST’s Twilja (EP)

EDGE OF PARADISE’s Alive (EP)

EVOCATION’s The Shadow Archetype

FEN’s Winter

HAVOK’s Conformocide

HYDROGYN’s Redemption

LOCK UP’s Demonization

NICK DOUGLAS’ Regenerations

PLANNING FOR BURIAL’s Below The House