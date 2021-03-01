Brave History March 1st, 2020 - PINK FLOYD, THE WHO, SKID ROW, RUSH, MAX WEBSTER, KROKUS, QUIET RIOT, JUDAS PRIEST, OBSCURA, ROTTING CHRIST, SAXON, And More!
March 1, 2021, 20 minutes ago
Happy 48th Birthday PINK FLOYD’s Dark Side Of The Moon – March 1st, 1973
Happy 77th Birthday Roger Daltrey (THE WHO) - March 1st, 1944
Happy 58th Birthday Rob Affuso (ex-SKID ROW) March 1st, 1963
Happy 44th Birthday SILENOZ (Sven Atle Kopperud; DIMMU BORGIR, INSIDIOUS DISEASE) - March 1, 1977
Happy 47th Birthday RUSH’s Rush - March 1st, 1974
Happy 44th Birthday MAX WEBSTER’s High Class In Borrowed Shoes - March 1st, 1977
Happy 39th Birthday KROKUS’ One Vice At A Time - March 1st, 1982
Happy 26th Birthday QUIET RIOT’s Down To The Bone - March 1st, 1995
Happy 16th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Angel Of Retribution - March 1st, 2005
Happy 9th Birthday OBSCURA’s Illegimitation – March 1st, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s Kata Ton Daimona Eaytoy – March 1st, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday SAXON’s Sacrifice – March 1st, 2013
Happy 2nd Birthday IN FLAMES’ I, The Mask – March 1st, 2019
Happy 2nd Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s The Verdict – March 1st, 2019
More releases on this day:
Happy 15th Birthday AFTER THE BURIAL’s Forging A Future Self - March 1st, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s Pepper's Ghost - March 1st, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday MORTEMIA's Misere Mortem - March 1st, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday (March 1st, 2011)
GRAYCEON’s All We Destroy
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s New World Shadows
SCALE THE SUMMIT’s The Collective
WEEDEATER’s Jason…The Dragon
Happy 8th Birthday (March 1st, 2013)
CRYSTALLION’s Killer
THYRFING’s De Ödeslösa
WOLFCHANT’s Embraced By Fire
Happy 7th Birthday AURORA BOREALIS’ Worldshapers – March 1st, 2014
Happy 2nd Birthday (March 1st, 2019)
DARKWATER’s Human
DEMON HUNTER’s Peace and War
MARK MORTON’s Anesthetic
MIKE TRAMP’s Stray From The Flock
WHILE SHE SLEEPS’ So What?