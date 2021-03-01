Brave History March 1st, 2020 - PINK FLOYD, THE WHO, SKID ROW, RUSH, MAX WEBSTER, KROKUS, QUIET RIOT, JUDAS PRIEST, OBSCURA, ROTTING CHRIST, SAXON, And More!

Happy 48th Birthday PINK FLOYD’s Dark Side Of The Moon – March 1st, 1973

Happy 77th Birthday Roger Daltrey (THE WHO) - March 1st, 1944

Happy 58th Birthday Rob Affuso (ex-SKID ROW) March 1st, 1963

Happy 44th Birthday SILENOZ (Sven Atle Kopperud; DIMMU BORGIR, INSIDIOUS DISEASE) - March 1, 1977

Happy 47th Birthday RUSH’s Rush - March 1st, 1974

Happy 44th Birthday MAX WEBSTER’s High Class In Borrowed Shoes - March 1st, 1977

Happy 39th Birthday KROKUS’ One Vice At A Time - March 1st, 1982

Happy 26th Birthday QUIET RIOT’s Down To The Bone - March 1st, 1995

Happy 16th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Angel Of Retribution - March 1st, 2005

Happy 9th Birthday OBSCURA’s Illegimitation – March 1st, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s Kata Ton Daimona Eaytoy – March 1st, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday SAXON’s Sacrifice – March 1st, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday IN FLAMES’ I, The Mask – March 1st, 2019

Happy 2nd Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s The Verdict – March 1st, 2019

More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday AFTER THE BURIAL’s Forging A Future Self - March 1st, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s Pepper's Ghost - March 1st, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday MORTEMIA's Misere Mortem - March 1st, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday (March 1st, 2011)
GRAYCEON’s All We Destroy 
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s New World Shadows 
SCALE THE SUMMIT’s The Collective 
WEEDEATER’s Jason…The Dragon 

Happy 8th Birthday (March 1st, 2013)
CRYSTALLION’s Killer 
THYRFING’s De Ödeslösa 
WOLFCHANT’s Embraced By Fire 

Happy 7th Birthday AURORA BOREALIS’ Worldshapers – March 1st, 2014

Happy 2nd Birthday (March 1st, 2019)
DARKWATER’s Human
DEMON HUNTER’s Peace and War 
MARK MORTON’s Anesthetic 
MIKE TRAMP’s Stray From The Flock
WHILE SHE SLEEPS’ So What?



