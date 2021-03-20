Brave History March 20th, 2020 - TWISTED SISTER, EMERSON, LAKE, PALMER, IN THIS MOMENT, DÅÅTH, AGATHODAIMON, EKTOMORF, DELAIN, ENTHRONED, LUCIFER

March 20, 2021, an hour ago

R.I.P. Anthony Jude Pero (TWISTED SISTER, ADRENALIN MOB): October 14th, 1959 – March 20th, 2015

Happy 71st Birthday Carl Palmer (EMERSON, LAKE, PALMER, ASIA, ATOMIC ROOSTER) - March 20th, 1950

Happy 14th Birthday DÅÅTH’sThe Hinderers - March 20th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday IN THIS MOMENT’s Beautiful Tragedy - March 20th, 2007 

Happy 12th Birthday AGATHODAIMON’s Phoenix - March 20th, 2009

Happy 12th Birthday EKTOMORF’s What Doesn't Kill Me… - March 20th, 2009

Happy 12th Birthday DELAIN’s April Rain - March 20th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday ENTHRONED’s Obsidium - March 20th, 2012

Happy 1st Birthday LUCIFER’s Lucifer III – March 20th, 2020

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday HASTE THE DAY’s Pressure The Hinges - March 20th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday CATARACT’s Cataract - March 20th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday BLACK MESSIAH’s First War Of The World - March 20th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday ‘s The Holy Empire - March 20th, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday TENGGER CAVALRY’s Northern Memory – March 20th, 2019

Happy 1st Birthday (March 20th, 2020)
HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Of Truth And Sacrifice
MYRKYR’s Folkesange
THANATOS’ Violent Death Rituals
VV’s Gothica Fennica, Vol. 1 (EP)



BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

