Brave History March 22nd, 2021 - IRON MAIDEN, AC/DC, ANGRA, THE YARDBIRDS, FOGHAT, PANTERA, ANTHRAX, WHITE ZOMBIE, ALCATRAZZ, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, BATTLE BEAST, And More!

March 22, 2021, an hour ago

Happy 39th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's The Number Of The Beast - March 22nd, 1982

Happy 75th Birthday Johannes Hendricus Jacob Van Den Berg (aka Harry Vanda; AC/DC producer) - March 22nd, 1946

Happy 62nd Birthday CHASTAIN’s LEATHER LEONE - March 22nd, 1959

Happy 50th Birthday Luís Mariutti (ANGRA) - March 22nd, 1971

R.I.P. Keith William Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22nd, 1943 – May 14th, 1976

R.I.P. Roderick “Rod” Michael Price (FOGHAT): November 22nd, 1947 - March 22nd, 2005

Happy 27th Birthday PANTERA's Far Beyond Driven - March 22nd, 1994

Happy 34th Birthday ANTHRAX' Among The Living - March 22nd, 1987

Happy 32nd Birthday WHITE ZOMBIE’s Make Them Die Slowly - March 22nd 1989

Happy 36th Birthday ALCATRAZZ’ Disturbing The Peace - March 22nd, 1985

Happy 28th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s A Real Live One - March 22nd, 1993

Happy 16th Birthday STRAPPING YOUNG LAD’s Alien - March 22nd, 2005

Happy 10th Birthday PROTEST THE HERO’s Scurrilous – March 22nd, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday HYPOCRISY’s End Of Disclosure – March 22nd, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday PRETTY MAIDS’ Motherland – March 22nd, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday SERENITY’s War Of Ages – March 22nd, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Ethera – March 22nd, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday BATTLE BEAST’s No More Hollywood Endings – March 22nd, 2019

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (March 22nd, 2011)
BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Discovery 
TESSERACT’s One

Happy 8th Birthday (March 22nd, 2013)
AETERNUS’ …And The Seventh His Soul Detesteth 
TRAIL OF TEARS’ Oscillation

Happy 2nd Birthday (March 22nd, 2019)
BLOODBOUND’s Rise Of The Dragon Empire
BURNING RAIN’s Face The Music
CELLAR DARLING’s The Spell
THE END MACHINE’s The End Machine
MEGADETH’s Warheads On Foreheads
STAHLMANN’s Kinder der Sehnsucht
WAYLANDER’s Eriu’s Wheel
ZEAL & ARDOR’s Live In London

 



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

