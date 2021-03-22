Brave History March 22nd, 2021 - IRON MAIDEN, AC/DC, ANGRA, THE YARDBIRDS, FOGHAT, PANTERA, ANTHRAX, WHITE ZOMBIE, ALCATRAZZ, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, BATTLE BEAST, And More!
March 22, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 39th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's The Number Of The Beast - March 22nd, 1982
Happy 75th Birthday Johannes Hendricus Jacob Van Den Berg (aka Harry Vanda; AC/DC producer) - March 22nd, 1946
Happy 62nd Birthday CHASTAIN’s LEATHER LEONE - March 22nd, 1959
Happy 50th Birthday Luís Mariutti (ANGRA) - March 22nd, 1971
R.I.P. Keith William Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22nd, 1943 – May 14th, 1976
R.I.P. Roderick “Rod” Michael Price (FOGHAT): November 22nd, 1947 - March 22nd, 2005
Happy 27th Birthday PANTERA's Far Beyond Driven - March 22nd, 1994
Happy 34th Birthday ANTHRAX' Among The Living - March 22nd, 1987
Happy 32nd Birthday WHITE ZOMBIE’s Make Them Die Slowly - March 22nd 1989
Happy 36th Birthday ALCATRAZZ’ Disturbing The Peace - March 22nd, 1985
Happy 28th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s A Real Live One - March 22nd, 1993
Happy 16th Birthday STRAPPING YOUNG LAD’s Alien - March 22nd, 2005
Happy 10th Birthday PROTEST THE HERO’s Scurrilous – March 22nd, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday HYPOCRISY’s End Of Disclosure – March 22nd, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday PRETTY MAIDS’ Motherland – March 22nd, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday SERENITY’s War Of Ages – March 22nd, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Ethera – March 22nd, 2013
Happy 2nd Birthday BATTLE BEAST’s No More Hollywood Endings – March 22nd, 2019
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday (March 22nd, 2011)
BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Discovery
TESSERACT’s One
Happy 8th Birthday (March 22nd, 2013)
AETERNUS’ …And The Seventh His Soul Detesteth
TRAIL OF TEARS’ Oscillation
Happy 2nd Birthday (March 22nd, 2019)
BLOODBOUND’s Rise Of The Dragon Empire
BURNING RAIN’s Face The Music
CELLAR DARLING’s The Spell
THE END MACHINE’s The End Machine
MEGADETH’s Warheads On Foreheads
STAHLMANN’s Kinder der Sehnsucht
WAYLANDER’s Eriu’s Wheel
ZEAL & ARDOR’s Live In London