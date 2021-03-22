Brave History March 22nd, 2021 - IRON MAIDEN, AC/DC, ANGRA, THE YARDBIRDS, FOGHAT, PANTERA, ANTHRAX, WHITE ZOMBIE, ALCATRAZZ, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, BATTLE BEAST, And More!

Happy 39th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's The Number Of The Beast - March 22nd, 1982



Happy 75th Birthday Johannes Hendricus Jacob Van Den Berg (aka Harry Vanda; AC/DC producer) - March 22nd, 1946



Happy 62nd Birthday CHASTAIN’s LEATHER LEONE - March 22nd, 1959



Happy 50th Birthday Luís Mariutti (ANGRA) - March 22nd, 1971



R.I.P. Keith William Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22nd, 1943 – May 14th, 1976



R.I.P. Roderick “Rod” Michael Price (FOGHAT): November 22nd, 1947 - March 22nd, 2005



Happy 27th Birthday PANTERA's Far Beyond Driven - March 22nd, 1994



Happy 34th Birthday ANTHRAX' Among The Living - March 22nd, 1987



Happy 32nd Birthday WHITE ZOMBIE’s Make Them Die Slowly - March 22nd 1989



Happy 36th Birthday ALCATRAZZ’ Disturbing The Peace - March 22nd, 1985



Happy 28th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s A Real Live One - March 22nd, 1993



Happy 16th Birthday STRAPPING YOUNG LAD’s Alien - March 22nd, 2005



Happy 10th Birthday PROTEST THE HERO’s Scurrilous – March 22nd, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday HYPOCRISY’s End Of Disclosure – March 22nd, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday PRETTY MAIDS’ Motherland – March 22nd, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday SERENITY’s War Of Ages – March 22nd, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Ethera – March 22nd, 2013



Happy 2nd Birthday BATTLE BEAST’s No More Hollywood Endings – March 22nd, 2019



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (March 22nd, 2011)

BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Discovery

TESSERACT’s One

Happy 8th Birthday (March 22nd, 2013)

AETERNUS’ …And The Seventh His Soul Detesteth

TRAIL OF TEARS’ Oscillation

Happy 2nd Birthday (March 22nd, 2019)

BLOODBOUND’s Rise Of The Dragon Empire

BURNING RAIN’s Face The Music

CELLAR DARLING’s The Spell

THE END MACHINE’s The End Machine

MEGADETH’s Warheads On Foreheads

STAHLMANN’s Kinder der Sehnsucht

WAYLANDER’s Eriu’s Wheel

ZEAL & ARDOR’s Live In London