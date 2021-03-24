Brave History March 24th, 2021 - VAN HALEN, MOTÖRHEAD, APRIL WINE, EXODUS, DEATH, RUNNING WILD, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, RAGE, THE GATHERING, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, MASTODON, MAGNUM, MASSACRE

Happy 35th Birthday VAN HALEN's 5150 - March 24th, 1986



R.I.P. Steve Lang (APRIL WINE): March 24, 1949 – February 4, 2017



Happy 57th Birthday Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza (EXODUS) – March 24th, 1964



‬‬ R.I.P. Scott Clendenin (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) – January 17th, 1968 – March 24, 2015



Happy 42nd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Overkill - March 24th, 1979



Happy 27th Birthday RUNNING WILD’s Black Hand Inn - March 24th, 1994



Happy 23rd Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’s Heaven Forbid - March 24th, 1998



Happy 15th Birthday RAGE’s Speak Of The Dead - March 24th, 2006



Happy 14th Birthday THE GATHERING’s A Noise Severe - March 24th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Inflikted - March 24th, 2008



Happy 12th Birthday MASTODON’s Crack The Skye - March 24th, 2009



Happy 7th Birthday MAGNUM’s Escape From The Shadow Garden – March 24th, 2014



Happy 7th Birthday MASSACRE’s Back From Beyond – March 24th, 2014



Happy 4th Birthday STEEL PANTHER’s Lower The Bar – March 24th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday FIVE STAR PRISON CELL’s Slaves Of Virgo – March 24th, 2007

Happy 4th Birthday (March 24th, 2017)

ART OF ANARCHY’s The Madness

ARVAS’ Black Path

BONFIRE’s Byte The Bullet

BROTHER FIRETRIBE’s Sunbound

BRUTALITY WILL PREVAIL’s In Dark Places

HOUSE OF LORDS’ Saint Of The Lost Souls

NIGHT RANGER’s Don’t Let Up

PALLBEARER’s Heartless