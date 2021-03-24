Brave History March 24th, 2021 - VAN HALEN, MOTÖRHEAD, APRIL WINE, EXODUS, DEATH, RUNNING WILD, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, RAGE, THE GATHERING, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, MASTODON, MAGNUM, MASSACRE
March 24, 2021, 16 minutes ago
Happy 35th Birthday VAN HALEN's 5150 - March 24th, 1986
R.I.P. Steve Lang (APRIL WINE): March 24, 1949 – February 4, 2017
Happy 57th Birthday Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza (EXODUS) – March 24th, 1964
R.I.P. Scott Clendenin (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) – January 17th, 1968 – March 24, 2015
Happy 42nd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Overkill - March 24th, 1979
Happy 27th Birthday RUNNING WILD’s Black Hand Inn - March 24th, 1994
Happy 23rd Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’s Heaven Forbid - March 24th, 1998
Happy 15th Birthday RAGE’s Speak Of The Dead - March 24th, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday THE GATHERING’s A Noise Severe - March 24th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Inflikted - March 24th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday MASTODON’s Crack The Skye - March 24th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday MAGNUM’s Escape From The Shadow Garden – March 24th, 2014
Happy 7th Birthday MASSACRE’s Back From Beyond – March 24th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday STEEL PANTHER’s Lower The Bar – March 24th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday FIVE STAR PRISON CELL’s Slaves Of Virgo – March 24th, 2007
Happy 4th Birthday (March 24th, 2017)
ART OF ANARCHY’s The Madness
ARVAS’ Black Path
BONFIRE’s Byte The Bullet
BROTHER FIRETRIBE’s Sunbound
BRUTALITY WILL PREVAIL’s In Dark Places
HOUSE OF LORDS’ Saint Of The Lost Souls
NIGHT RANGER’s Don’t Let Up
PALLBEARER’s Heartless