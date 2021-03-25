Brave History March 25th, 2021 - SEPULTURA, DEEP PURPLE, IN FLAMES, ELTON JOHN, KEEL, GUNS N' ROSES, CARCASS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, JEFF HEALEY, TRIUMPH, KROKUS, SEPULTURA, OVERKILL, RAVEN, WHITESNAKE, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Arise - March 25th 1991

‪

Happy 49th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Machine Head - March 25th, 1972



Happy 48th Birthday Anders Fridén (IN FLAMES, DARK TRANQUILLITY, PASSENGER) - March 25th, 1973



Happy 74th Birthday SIR ELTON JOHN - March 25th, 1947



Happy 60th Birthday Ron Keel (KEEL) - March 25th, 1961



Happy 56th Birthday Peter Olander (220 VOLT) – March 25th, 1965



Happy 54th Birthday Frank Ferrer (GUNS N’ ROSES) - March 25th, 1966



Happy 52nd Birthday Jeff Walker (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - March 25th, 1969



Happy 49th Birthday Stein Frode Hansen (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) – March 25th, 1972



R.I.P. Norman Jeffrey “JEFF” HEALEY (March 25th, 1966 – March 2nd, 2008)



Happy 51st Birthday JIMI HENDRIX’ Band Of Gypsys - March 25th, 1970



Happy 41st Birthday TRIUMPH's Progressions Of Power - March 25th, 1980



Happy 33rd Birthday KROKUS’ Heart Attack - March 25th 1988



Happy 19th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Rock In Rio (audio) - March 25th, 2002



Happy 18th Birthday OVERKILL’s Killbox 13 – March 25th, 2003



Happy 14th Birthday GRAVELAND’s Will Stronger Than Death - March 25th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday MERCENARY’s Architect Of Lies - March 25th, 2008



Happy 12th Birthday FAIRYLAND’s Score To A New Beginning - March 25th, 2009



Happy 12th Birthday RAVEN’s Walk Through The Fire - March 25th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday KAMPFAR’s Mare – March 25th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Forevermore – March 25th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday WITHIN TEMPTATION’s The Unforgiving – March 25th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday KVELERTAK’s Meir – March 25th, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday SEVENDUST’s Black Out The Sun – March 25th, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ 13 – March 25th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday GAMMA RAY’s Empire Of The Undead – March 25th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Pariah’s Child – March 25th, 2014



Happy 5th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Jomsviking – March 25th, 2016



Happy 5th Birthday DAYGLO ABORTIONS’ Armageddon Survival Guide – March 25th, 2016



Happy 5th Birthday METAL CHURCH’s XI – March 25th, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (March 25th, 2011)

CHAOS DIVINE’s The Human Connection

DEBAUCHERY’s Germany’s Next Death Metal

DIVINEFIRE’s Eye Of The Storm

IMPERIA’s Secret Passion

SUIDAKRA’s Book Of Dowth

VINTERSORG’s Jordpuls

WIZARD’s …Of Warifwulfs And Bluotvarwes

Happy 8th Birthday DGM’s Momentum – March 25th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday (March 25th, 2014)

ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ The Joy Of Motion

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE’s Unconditional

SINBREED’s Shadows

Happy 5th Birthday (March 25th, 2016)

AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Tango Umbrella

ARTILLERY’s Penalty By Perception

ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s The Black

BLOOD CEREMONY’s Lord Of Misrule

CALIBAN’s Gravity

IZEGRIM’s The Ferrymen’s End

LODY KONG’s Dreams And Visions

ROTTEN SOUND’s Abuse To Suffer

RAGNAROK’s Psychopathology 6

WALLS OF JERICHO’s No One Can Save You From Yourself