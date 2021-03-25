Brave History March 25th, 2021 - SEPULTURA, DEEP PURPLE, IN FLAMES, ELTON JOHN, KEEL, GUNS N' ROSES, CARCASS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, JEFF HEALEY, TRIUMPH, KROKUS, SEPULTURA, OVERKILL, RAVEN, WHITESNAKE, And More!
March 25, 2021, 38 minutes ago
Happy 30th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Arise - March 25th 1991
Happy 49th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Machine Head - March 25th, 1972
Happy 48th Birthday Anders Fridén (IN FLAMES, DARK TRANQUILLITY, PASSENGER) - March 25th, 1973
Happy 74th Birthday SIR ELTON JOHN - March 25th, 1947
Happy 60th Birthday Ron Keel (KEEL) - March 25th, 1961
Happy 56th Birthday Peter Olander (220 VOLT) – March 25th, 1965
Happy 54th Birthday Frank Ferrer (GUNS N’ ROSES) - March 25th, 1966
Happy 52nd Birthday Jeff Walker (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - March 25th, 1969
Happy 49th Birthday Stein Frode Hansen (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) – March 25th, 1972
R.I.P. Norman Jeffrey “JEFF” HEALEY (March 25th, 1966 – March 2nd, 2008)
Happy 51st Birthday JIMI HENDRIX’ Band Of Gypsys - March 25th, 1970
Happy 41st Birthday TRIUMPH's Progressions Of Power - March 25th, 1980
Happy 33rd Birthday KROKUS’ Heart Attack - March 25th 1988
Happy 19th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Rock In Rio (audio) - March 25th, 2002
Happy 18th Birthday OVERKILL’s Killbox 13 – March 25th, 2003
Happy 14th Birthday GRAVELAND’s Will Stronger Than Death - March 25th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday MERCENARY’s Architect Of Lies - March 25th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday FAIRYLAND’s Score To A New Beginning - March 25th, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday RAVEN’s Walk Through The Fire - March 25th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday KAMPFAR’s Mare – March 25th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Forevermore – March 25th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday WITHIN TEMPTATION’s The Unforgiving – March 25th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday KVELERTAK’s Meir – March 25th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday SEVENDUST’s Black Out The Sun – March 25th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ 13 – March 25th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday GAMMA RAY’s Empire Of The Undead – March 25th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Pariah’s Child – March 25th, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Jomsviking – March 25th, 2016
Happy 5th Birthday DAYGLO ABORTIONS’ Armageddon Survival Guide – March 25th, 2016
Happy 5th Birthday METAL CHURCH’s XI – March 25th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday (March 25th, 2011)
CHAOS DIVINE’s The Human Connection
DEBAUCHERY’s Germany’s Next Death Metal
DIVINEFIRE’s Eye Of The Storm
IMPERIA’s Secret Passion
SUIDAKRA’s Book Of Dowth
VINTERSORG’s Jordpuls
WIZARD’s …Of Warifwulfs And Bluotvarwes
Happy 8th Birthday DGM’s Momentum – March 25th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday (March 25th, 2014)
ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ The Joy Of Motion
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE’s Unconditional
SINBREED’s Shadows
Happy 5th Birthday (March 25th, 2016)
AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Tango Umbrella
ARTILLERY’s Penalty By Perception
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s The Black
BLOOD CEREMONY’s Lord Of Misrule
CALIBAN’s Gravity
IZEGRIM’s The Ferrymen’s End
LODY KONG’s Dreams And Visions
ROTTEN SOUND’s Abuse To Suffer
RAGNAROK’s Psychopathology 6
WALLS OF JERICHO’s No One Can Save You From Yourself