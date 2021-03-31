Brave History March 31st, 2021 - AC/DC, BAD COMPANY, MEGADETH, WARRANT, DAMAGEPLAN, LED ZEPPELIN, SCORPIONS, DEF LEPPARD, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, IMPENDING DOOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, BODY COUNT And More!
March 31, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 66th Birthday Angus Young (AC/DC) - March 31st, 1955
Happy 77th Birthday Michael Geoffrey "Mick" Ralphs (BAD COMPANY, MOTT THE HOOPLE) - March 31st, 1944
Happy 59th Birthday Jeff Young (MEGADETH) - March 31st, 1962
Happy 57th Birthday Erik Turner (WARRANT) - March 31st, 1964
Happy 51st Birthday Patrick Lachman (DAMAGEPLAN, HALFORD) - March 31st, 1970
Happy 45th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN’s Presence - March 31st, 1976
Happy 41st Birthday SCORPIONS’ Animal Magnetism - March 31st, 1980
Happy 29th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Adrenalize - March 31st, 1992
Happy 13th Birthday STRAPPING YOUNG LAD’s 1994–2006 Chaos Years - March 31st, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday IMPENDING DOOM’s The Serpent Servant - March 31st, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s American Soldier - March 31st, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Black Cascade - March 31st, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday THREE DAYS GRACE’s Human – March 31st, 2015
Happy 6th Birthday VAN HALEN’s Tokyo Dome Live in Concert - March 31st, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday BODY COUNT’s Bloodlust – March 31st, 2017
Happy 4th Birthday MASTODON’s Emperor Of Sand – March 31st, 2017
Happy 4th Birthday WARBRINGER’s Woe To The Vanquished – March 31st, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday DETONATION’s Reprisal – March 31st, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday (March 31st, 2017)
DEMON HUNTER’s Outlive
INVIDIA’s As The Sun Sleeps
JASTA’s The Lost Chapters
MANTAR’s The Spell (EP)
THE MOTH GATHERER’s The Comfortable Low (EP)
NIGHTRAGE’s The Venomous
SINNER’s Tequila Suicide
(Angus Young live photo by Mats Andersson)