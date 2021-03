Brave History March 3rd, 2020 - METALLICA, MONTROSE, PINK FLOYD, ROXX GANG, BULLETBOYS, STRATOVARIUS, GOJIRA, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday METALLICA's Master Of Puppets - March 3rd, 1986



R.I.P. Ronald Douglas "Ronnie" Montrose (MONTROSE, GAMMA): November 29th, 1947 – March 3rd, 2012



Happy 73rd Birthday Terence Charles "Snowy" White (PINK FLOYD, THIN LIZZY) - March 3rd, 1948



Happy 57th Birthday Kevin Steele (ROXX GANG) - March 3rd, 1964



Happy 57th Birthday Lonnie Vencent (BULLETBOYS) - March 3rd, 1964



Happy 55th Birthday Timo Tapio Tolkki (REVOLUTION RENAISSANCE, ex-STRATOVARIUS) - March 3rd, 1966



Happy 7th Birthday GOJIRA’s Les Enfants Sauvages (Live) – March 3rd, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday ARGHOSLENT’s Hornets Of The Pogrom – March 3rd, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday AZAGHAL’s Omega – March 3rd, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday BURIED INSIDE’s Spoils Of Failure – March 3rd, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday (March 3rd, 2010)

LUDICRA's The Tenant

METSATOOL's Aio

Happy 10th Birthday RUDRA’s Brahmavidya: Immortal I – March 3rd, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday EARTH CRISIS’ Salvation Of Innocents – March 3rd, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday LEVIATHAN’s Scar Sighted – March 3rd, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday (March 3rd, 2018)

BLAZE BAYLEY’s Endure And Survive

EMMURE’s Look At Yourself

JOHN 5’s Season Of The Witch

MAJESTY’s Rebels

WITHIN THE RUINS’ Halfway Human