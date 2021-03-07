Brave History March 7th, 2021 - SANCTUARY, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, LOVERBOY, AMANDA SOMERVILLE, YES, MOUNTAIN, KIX, MESHUGGAH, BURZUM, GRAVE DIGGER, And More!
March 7, 2021, an hour ago
R.I.P. Warrel Dane (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - March 7th, 1961 - December 13th, 2017
Happy 56th Birthday Eric A. Knutson (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 7th, 1965
Happy 67th Birthday Matt Frenette (LOVERBOY, STREETHEART) - March 7th, 1954
Happy 42nd Birthday Amanda Somerville (KISKE/SOMERVILLE, TRILLIUM, AVANTASIA, HDK) - March 7th, 1979
R.I.P. Peter “Banks” William Brockbanks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013
Happy 51st MOUNTAIN’s Climbing! - March 7th, 1970
Happy 38th Birthday KIX' Cool Kids – March 7th, 1983
Happy 13th Birthday MESHUGGAH’s obZen - March 7th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday BURZUM’s Fallen – March 7th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s The Clans Are Still Marching – March 7th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 16th Birthday WINTER SOLSTICE’s The Fall Of Rome - March 7th, 2005
Happy 9th Birthday (March 7th, 2012)
LULLACRY’s Where Angels Fear
TORTURE KILLER’s I Chose Death
Happy 7th Birthday (March 7th, 2014)
CARNIFEX’s Die Without Hope
DAWN OF DESTINY’s F.E.A.R.
Happy 4th Birthday CIRITH GORGOR’s Bi Den Dode Hant (EP) – March 7th, 2017