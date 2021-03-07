Brave History March 7th, 2021 - SANCTUARY, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, LOVERBOY, AMANDA SOMERVILLE, YES, MOUNTAIN, KIX, MESHUGGAH, BURZUM, GRAVE DIGGER, And More!

March 7, 2021, an hour ago

R.I.P. Warrel Dane (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - March 7th, 1961 - December 13th, 2017



Happy 56th Birthday Eric A. Knutson (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 7th, 1965



Happy 67th Birthday Matt Frenette (LOVERBOY, STREETHEART) - March 7th, 1954



Happy 42nd Birthday Amanda Somerville (KISKE/SOMERVILLE, TRILLIUM, AVANTASIA, HDK) - March 7th, 1979



R.I.P. Peter “Banks” William Brockbanks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013



Happy 51st MOUNTAIN’s Climbing! - March 7th, 1970



Happy 38th Birthday KIX' Cool Kids – March 7th, 1983



Happy 13th Birthday MESHUGGAH’s obZen - March 7th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday BURZUM’s Fallen – March 7th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s The Clans Are Still Marching – March 7th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 16th Birthday WINTER SOLSTICE’s The Fall Of Rome - March 7th, 2005

Happy 9th Birthday (March 7th, 2012)

LULLACRY’s Where Angels Fear

TORTURE KILLER’s I Chose Death

Happy 7th Birthday (March 7th, 2014)

CARNIFEX’s Die Without Hope

DAWN OF DESTINY’s F.E.A.R.

Happy 4th Birthday CIRITH GORGOR’s Bi Den Dode Hant (EP) – March 7th, 2017