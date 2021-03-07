Brave History March 7th, 2021 - SANCTUARY, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, LOVERBOY, MANOWAR, AMANDA SOMERVILLE, YES, MOUNTAIN, KIX, MESHUGGAH, BURZUM, GRAVE DIGGER, And More!

March 7, 2021, 16 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities sanctuary flotsam and jetsam loverboy amanda sommerville yes kix meshuggah burzum grave digger

Brave History March 7th, 2021 - SANCTUARY, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, LOVERBOY, MANOWAR, AMANDA SOMERVILLE, YES, MOUNTAIN, KIX, MESHUGGAH, BURZUM, GRAVE DIGGER, And More!

R.I.P. Warrel Dane (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - March 7th, 1961 - December 13th, 2017

Happy 56th Birthday Eric A. Knutson (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 7th, 1965

Happy 67th Birthday Matt Frenette (LOVERBOY, STREETHEART) - March 7th, 1954


Happy 54th Birthday David Shankle (MANOWAR, DAVID SHANKLE GROUP) - March 7, 1967



Happy 42nd Birthday Amanda Somerville (KISKE/SOMERVILLE, TRILLIUM, AVANTASIA, HDK) - March 7th, 1979

R.I.P. Peter “Banks” William Brockbanks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013

Happy 51st MOUNTAIN’s Climbing! - March 7th, 1970

Happy 38th Birthday KIX' Cool Kids – March 7th, 1983

Happy 13th Birthday MESHUGGAH’s obZen - March 7th, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday BURZUM’s Fallen – March 7th, 2011

Happy 10th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s The Clans Are Still Marching – March 7th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 16th Birthday WINTER SOLSTICE’s The Fall Of Rome - March 7th, 2005

Happy 9th Birthday (March 7th, 2012)
LULLACRY’s Where Angels Fear 
TORTURE KILLER’s I Chose Death

Happy 7th Birthday (March 7th, 2014)
CARNIFEX’s Die Without Hope
DAWN OF DESTINY’s F.E.A.R. 

Happy 4th Birthday CIRITH GORGOR’s Bi Den Dode Hant (EP) – March 7th, 2017



Featured Audio

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

Latest Reviews