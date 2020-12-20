BravePicks 2020 - BLACK STONE CHERRY's The Human Condition #12
December 20, 2020, 38 minutes ago
If there was any year that music was a true saviour, it was 2020. The ultimate diversion, as the world sits in virtual stagnation waiting anxiously for a fix. We will keep it brief here with the COVID commentary. Let’s let the music speak for itself. It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2020 each day in December!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2021? and Metal Predictions For 2021. Sadly no concerts. But all will be showcased come the New Year!
This virus can go to hell! Let’s let the Top 30 releases of 2020 rock your world!
BravePicks 2020
12) BLACK STONE CHERRY - The Human Condition (Mascot)
Southern rockers Black Stone Cherry have reveled in strong consistency since their self-titled debut was released 14 years ago. 2020’s The Human Condition is no exception with sturdy songwriting right in their comfort zone. The music is like a wonderful home cooked meal that is impossible to replicate. BSC was fortunately able to record the music before the COVID-19 lockdowns hit and the result is one of the best albums of their career and is a worthy inclusion on our countdown.
An excerpt of a BraveWords feature: The cohesiveness on The Human Condition is remarkable, especially considering the fact that Black Stone Cherry went into the studio with four songs, wrote some new ones, and dusted off a few old favorites that have been kicking around and never made it onto previous albums. Which songs fall where? When listening, you cannot tell what’s five years old, as opposed to what’s five weeks old. “I appreciate you saying that,” says guitarist Ben Wells. “The song ‘Again’, the majority of that was written in the studio. There was one part of that song, in the bridge, that had belonged to a song we had written in 2007. It was a cool song, we planned on recording that old song for the album, but then when it came time… because it was one of the later ones we did, we weren’t sold on it. You have to be that way when you’re looking at these songs. You can’t just say, ‘We like the song, let’s re-record it.’ If it doesn’t stand up, we’re not going to do it; but we liked the bridge part. So, essentially, we wrote a brand new song around that, right there in the studio. All the lyrics and the riff were written right there. That was super cool because it was super fresh.”
BravePicks 2020 Top 30
12) BLACK STONE CHERRY - The Human Condition (Mascot)
13) HAUNT - Mind Freeze (Shadow Kingdom)
14) ANAAL NATHRAKH - Endarkenment
15) AC/DC - PWRϟUP (Columbia/Sony)
16) BENEDICTION - Scriptures (Nuclear Blast)
17) KATAKLYSM - Unconquered (Nuclear Blast)
18) BLACKGUARD - Storm (Independent)
19) MEXICAN APE-LORD - Survival Cannibalism (Unable)
20) THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER - Verminous (Metal Blade)
21) ENSIFERUM - Thalassic (Metal Blade)
22) PROTEST THE HERO - Palimpsest (Spinefarm)
23) SODOM - Genesis XIX (Steamhammer)
24) INCANTATION - Sect Of Vile Divinities (Relapse)
25) MIDNIGHT - Rebirth By Blasphemy (Metal Blade)
26) NAGLFAR - Cerecloth (Century Media)
27) RAVEN - Metal City (SPV/Steamhammer)
28) KIRK WINDSTEIN - Dream In Motion (Entertainment One)
29) VANDEN PLAS - The Ghost Xperiment: Illumination (Frontiers)
30) GREEN CARNATION - Leaves of Yesteryear (Season of Mist)