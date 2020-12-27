BravePicks 2020 - INSIDIOUS DISEASE's After Death #5
If there was any year that music was a true saviour, it was 2020. The ultimate diversion, as the world sits in virtual stagnation waiting anxiously for a fix. We will keep it brief here with the COVID commentary. Let’s let the music speak for itself. It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2020 each day in December!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2021? and Metal Predictions For 2021. Sadly no concerts. But all will be showcased come the New Year!
This virus can go to hell! Let’s let the Top 30 releases of 2020 rock your world!
5) INSIDIOUS DISEASE - After Death (Nuclear Blast)
Well worth the wait! The merging of forces from Dimmu Borgir, Morgoth, Nile, Susperia, and Napalm Death issued their second album a full 10 years after their debut! Rather than opening the book to infinite possibilities, the beast kept their potion simple with speedy, classic sounding death metal. Led by Dimmu’s Silenoz, After Death is full of life with excellently crafted, old-school sounding death metal. Raging blastbeats are still thrown in from time to time to remind of the ferocity their capable of and it leads to one of the best albums of 2020 and begins the top 5 of our countdown.
An excerpt of a BraveWords feature:
Given that Insidious Disease was locked away for a decade, fans may be left with impression that Silenoz, Grewe and Co. were content with getting back to work if and when they had nothing better to do. Not so, says Silenoz.
"The thing is, the debut album just kind of got buried because we were eager to start touring and promoting it, and things just hit an anti-climax because I got busy with Dimmu. There was never a reason as to why we shouldn't tour, but it just didn't take off. I think we could have worked harder on that end, but we always wanted to have Insidious Disease and not my solo project. We want to do everything to promote this new album."
Silenoz acknowledges that, as with anything you leave lying around too long, things can get stale, including music, and this was something Insidious Disease was lucky enough to avoid even though it took years to solidify the song ideas.
"That's a trick when you're working on and off with songs that you don't really have a deadline for recording," he says. "It's difficult and challenging in the sense that when you've done the song and you listen back to it two months later, you might want to change some things. If you start going down that rabbit hole you'll never get finished. We put it on the shelf once it was written, we recorded everything ourselves here in Norway, and we had Russ Russell mix and master it in England. It's been ready for a couple years but there were delays, then negotiating with the label, so it really feels good to finally have it out."
BravePicks 2020 Top 30
1)
2)
3)
4)
5) INSIDIOUS DISEASE - After Death (Nuclear Blast)
6) NECROPHOBIC - Dawn Of The Damned (Century Media
7) ARMORED SAINT - Punching The Sky (Metal Blade)
8) ANNIHILATOR - Ballistic, Sadistic (Silver Lining)
9) ALCATRAZZ - Born Innocent (Silver Lining)
10) NAPALM DEATH - Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism (Century Media)
11) UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Abyss (Napalm)
12) BLACK STONE CHERRY - The Human Condition (Mascot)
13) HAUNT - Mind Freeze (Shadow Kingdom)
14) ANAAL NATHRAKH - Endarkenment
15) AC/DC - PWRϟUP (Columbia/Sony)
16) BENEDICTION - Scriptures (Nuclear Blast)
17) KATAKLYSM - Unconquered (Nuclear Blast)
18) BLACKGUARD - Storm (Independent)
19) MEXICAN APE-LORD - Survival Cannibalism (Unable)
20) THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER - Verminous (Metal Blade)
21) ENSIFERUM - Thalassic (Metal Blade)
22) PROTEST THE HERO - Palimpsest (Spinefarm)
23) SODOM - Genesis XIX (Steamhammer)
24) INCANTATION - Sect Of Vile Divinities (Relapse)
25) MIDNIGHT - Rebirth By Blasphemy (Metal Blade)
26) NAGLFAR - Cerecloth (Century Media)
27) RAVEN - Metal City (SPV/Steamhammer)
28) KIRK WINDSTEIN - Dream In Motion (Entertainment One)
29) VANDEN PLAS - The Ghost Xperiment: Illumination (Frontiers)
30) GREEN CARNATION - Leaves of Yesteryear (Season of Mist)