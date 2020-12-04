BravePicks 2020 - KIRK WINDSTEIN's Dream In Motion #28

Kirk Windstein’s foray into the solo world brought out another side of the bearded brute. The Crowbar frontman guided listeners on a journey towards the mellow with some psychedelic influences added into his signature doom metal sound. Dream In Motion is a peek into Windstein’s influences done in a warm manner and the man owns it, providing the vocals, guitars, and bass on the album.

As Windstein told scribe Aaron Small in a BraveWords feature: “Honestly, I listen to so many different styles of music. In fact, when I listen to heavy music, I listen to Motörhead, Judas Priest, Saxon, Twisted Sister. I’m not much on any of the new bands. I am old (54), but I guess I’m old school as well. For me, doing this, I listen to so much ‘70s soft rock, that this is heavily influenced by all of that. There’s a few Beatles things here and there… it’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time; I felt I had to do it, and this was the time. I actually started it in June of 2017 and finished it up in July of 2019. No pressure – a song every couple of months. That was it.”

Delving into Kirk’s original lyrics on Dream In Motion, the listener doesn’t know specifically what is being sung about, but the words are easy to identify with; “Toxic” is a perfect example. It contains the line, ‘Your presence is toxic’, which is a situation everybody has unfortunately experienced at least once. “Well, to be honest, my wife, Robin, wrote the lyrics to ‘Toxic’. She’s written a lot for me in the last… it’s not that I’m running out of ideas or anything; she’s a great lyricist! That song in particular is about a certain person – who I can never reveal. Me, normally I don’t write stories. I write thoughts, feelings, emotions; and I write in metaphor. But ‘Toxic’ is Robin’s thing.”