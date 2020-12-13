BravePicks 2020 - MEXICAN APE-LORD's Survival Cannibalism #19
December 13, 2020, 35 minutes ago
If there was any year that music was a true saviour, it was 2020. The ultimate diversion, as the world sits in virtual stagnation waiting anxiously for a fix. We will keep it brief here with the COVID commentary. Let’s let the music speak for itself. It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2020 each day in December!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2021? and Metal Predictions For 2021. Sadly no concerts. But all will be showcased come the New Year!
This virus can go to hell! Let’s let the Top 30 releases of 2020 rock your world!
19) MEXICAN APE-LORD - Survival Cannibalism (Unable)
While the name Mexican Ape-Lord sounds silly, there is some serious heavy metal laid down on their sophomore album Survival Cannibalism. Taking a bite out of traditional metal with a punk attitude, the band led by Meliah Rage guitarist Anthony Nichols lays down searing guitars with pummeling drums that will thump the brain to the core. Survival Cannibalism takes it’s bite out of the BravePicks and lands at #19!
BraveWords CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson outlined in his review: Now this is something you can chew on, gnaw it right down to the bone! Meliah Rage guitarist Anthony Nichols stretching out his talents again uniting with The Bags vocalist/bassist Jon Hardy, drummer Steve Fry (Crotalus, Graveheart) and lead guitarist Dan Dykes (Triphammer) on the sophomore Mexican Ape-Lord album. Truly unique band name aside, Nichols hands-down is one of the most under-rated guitarists on the planet with those Hetfield-meets-Iommi rhythmic vibes, so Survival Cannibalism is based around his gut-wrenching and epic riffs. Meanwhile Hardy, who’s hardcore punk ethic is no secret, powers his way through this intense and horrific tale. Strangely enough there’s been no movie about this and only a few books with varying recollections of what actually happened on that fateful day December 11th, 1710 when the British merchant ship, Nottingham Galley crashed into Boon Island, just off the coast of Maine. And strangely enough, mere miles from where Nichols and Hardy actually grew up!
BravePicks 2020 Top 30
20) THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER - Verminous (Metal Blade)
21) ENSIFERUM - Thalassic (Metal Blade)
22) PROTEST THE HERO - Palimpsest (Spinefarm)
23) SODOM - Genesis XIX (Steamhammer)
24) INCANTATION - Sect Of Vile Divinities (Relapse)
25) MIDNIGHT - Rebirth By Blasphemy (Metal Blade)
26) NAGLFAR - Cerecloth (Century Media)
27) RAVEN - Metal City (SPV/Steamhammer)
28) KIRK WINDSTEIN - Dream In Motion (Entertainment One)
29) VANDEN PLAS - The Ghost Xperiment: Illumination (Frontiers)
30) GREEN CARNATION - Leaves of Yesteryear (Season of Mist)