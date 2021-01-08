BravePicks 2020 - The Scribes Speak!

Greg Pratt



Top 20 Of 2020

1) NAPALM DEATH – Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism (Century Media)

2) DROPDEAD – Dropdead (Armageddon Label)

3) ULCERATE – Stare Into Death And Be Still (Debemur Morti Productions)

4) TESTAMENT – Titans Of Creation (Nuclear Blast)

5) INCANTATION – Sect Of Vile Divinities (Relapse)

6) PYYRHON – Abscess Time (Willowtip)

7) VADER – Solitude In Madness (Nuclear Blast)

8) WVRM – Colony Collapse (Prosthetic)

9) ARMORED SAINT – Punching The Sky (Metal Blade)

10) KIRK WINDSTEIN – Dream In Motion (eOne)

11) CARCASS – Despicable (Nuclear Blast)

12) HENRY KANE – Age Of The Idiot (Transcending Obscurity)

13) AEGES – Drømmen (Independent)

14) ACxDC – Satan Is Coming (Prosthetic)

15) PALLBEARER – Forgotten Days (Nuclear Blast)

16) PRIMITIVE MAN – Immersion (Relapse)

17) NECROT – Mortal (Tankcrimes)

18) VENOMOUS CONCEPT – Politics Versus the Erection (Season Of Mist)

19) TEMPLE OF VOID – The World That Was (Shadow Kingdom)

20) MY DYING BRIDE – The Ghost Of Orion (Nuclear Blast)

Top 5 Brave Embarrassments

SIX FEET UNDER – Nightmares Of The Decomposed (Metal Blade)

Those vocals are so destroyed they are completely weak. This is a really bad record.

KATAKLYSM – Unconquered (Nuclear Blast)

Huge respect for what they once did, and several of their albums are classics to me, but this just continues a multi-album run of groove-metal meh.

OZZY OSBOURNE – Ordinary Man (Sony)

Man, no one can make forgettable albums like post-No More Tears Ozzy can.

ANNIHILATOR – Ballistic, Sadistic (Silver Lining Music)

The bad decisions start at the cover art and then just keep coming. The riffs are still there, but I'm not sifting through all the terror to get to them again.

METALLICA – S&M2 (Blackened Recordings)

I don't care if you're the best band in the world, the “metal band plays with an orchestra!” thing never, ever, ever works. I've never hated “One” like I did here.

Thoughts On 2020

Absolutely spectacular year for extremity, with Napalm Death and Dropdead both delivering total knock-out instant classic records, Ulcerate bending minds, and Testament and Incantation laying down exactly what we'd hope them to. Pyyrhon bend almost as many minds as Ulcerate do, and with Armored Saint inspiring us to kick ass like always, you'd almost forget about a society-stopping virus dominating 2020. Screw that thing, though, as records from the likes of Henry Kane, Pallbearer (“Caledonia” is one of the best songs of the year), Carcass, and Aeges just remind listeners of metal's power and glory, this year being non-stop banger after banger, a solid 10 more records after my top 20 being serious contenders, metal bands giving us tons of great material to listen to while stuck at home.

What/Who Needs To Stop In 2021

Metal journalists and bands talking about the old days “before subgenres, when it was all just metal” as if the scene stinks today. Ain't nothing wrong with subgenres, and we should be proud that metal has so many amazing ones. Cool it with the old-man routine: cassettes weren't better, we just grew up with them. There was more good music in 2020 than there is in most years, so dive into those subgenres and enjoy it. This goes double for old-dog bands saying “People call us heavy metal, what is that?! We just play hard rock! Now there's vacuum cleaner metal, everything metal. We're just a rock band.” Embrace the incredibly diverse sounds metal has to offer today and stop worrying about yesterday.

Metal Predictions For 2021

1) Carcass totally dominating with their next full-length.

2) We're going to be in pretty good moods once things return back to normal post-COVID-19, and I think a resurgence of fist-in-the-air metal just might follow to provide the soundtrack. See: Armored Saint's killer new one for the blueprint, then look to Sandstorm in the underground for deeper exploration.

3) Further explorations of texture and emotional hue in extremity, as bands like Ulcerate and Pyyrhon did this year. There's room in extreme music for maturity, and these bands—and others—are bringing it, crafting extreme metal that we can be proud to show off as art, not just shock.

More Scribes Speak:

Mark Gromen

Carl Begai

Aaron Small

Rich Catino

Check out our BravePicks 2020 countdown where Enslaved took the top spot here.