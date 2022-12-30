BravePicks 2022 - KREATOR's Hate über alles #2

Where does the time go? 2022 can be called the comeback year of all time, with virtually every band on the planet getting back on track post-COVID. So it was one helluva year for heavy metal as the releases started to pour in and the bands started to hit your town after nearly three years of madness. It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2022 each day in December!

BravePicks 2022

2) KREATOR - Hate über alles (Nuclear Blast)

German thrash rules the day. With Destruction on its heels, Kreator delivered a blast of melodic of hybrid thrash/heavy metal in Hate über alles. Coming off the excellent Gods Of Violence in 2017, growler Mille Petrozza was dosed with a pleasure to kill with a 46 minute burst of hungry, inspired Teutonic metal made for the pits. Petrozza also throws a couple curveballs with new wave artist Sofia Portanet guesting on “Midnight Sun” and the power metal like “Strongest Of The Strong” (perhaps inspired by former DragonForce bassist Frédéric Leclercq?)

The Germans are unafraid to take chances with experimentation and it works as the album is a diverse effort showing an array of skills and enhanced songwriting. 2022 brings out the best in Kreator as the endless pain of Hate über alles takes #2 on our list.

Scribe Gregg Prat enthused in his 9.0 review:

They've also got batshit guitar solos mastered, as this song proves before it drops into a crushing halftime anthemic stomp und grind to the finish line. “Killer Of Jesus” then continues the slaughter at almost the exact same tempo, which is perfect, creating this feeling of thrash overpowering thrash overpowering your weak body and mind, while “Crush Of Tyrants” slows things down for a no-less-heavy mid-tempo slugger, with tons of great guitar work both rhythm and solo. “Strongest Of The Strong” shows just how great this band is at creating anthems, the chorus to this one just total perfection, the dynamics as it climaxes, man... Kreator have got this locked down. “Become Immortal” is stunning in its thrash clarity; “Conquer And Destroy” is another blood-pumping anthem, melodies in check, songwriting finesse incredibly fine-tuned.