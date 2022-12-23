BravePicks 2022 - VOIVOD's Synchro Anarchy #9

Where does the time go? 2022 can be called the comeback year of all time, with virtually every band on the planet getting back on track post-COVID. So it was one helluva year for heavy metal as the releases started to pour in and the bands started to hit your town after nearly three years of madness. It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2022 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2022? and Metal Predictions For 2022. All will be showcased come the New Year!

First up, the best of the best for 2022 begins NOW! And we begin with the six releases bubbling under our top 30.

BravePicks 2022

9) VOIVOD - Synchro Anarchy (Century Media)

In February we were graced with another trip to the cosmic with Canuck legends Voivod unleashing Synchro Anarchy. Voivod again challenges listeners with complex rhythms and time changes with progressive attitudes. The songwriting is focused and immediate sci-fi goodness with mind-boggling diversity that keeps attention the whole way through. An incredible effort by a band that has been on fire since releasing 2013’s Target Earth.

Synchro Anarchy flies to #9 on our list.

Voivod’s Chewy was asked by BW’s Greg Prato how Synchro Anarchy compares to their classic albums:

“I think it is a deep album – lyric-wise and music-wise. It has a depth to it. The production is really up to date. I think Francis [Perron] did a great job for sound. The energy is there. It’s really reflecting on how the band sounds today and all the touring we’ve done in the past years with this line-up. I think we can recognize the core sound of the band – the dissonance, the progressive, the sci-fi side. But there is a maturity to it. As cliché as it sounds, there is a lot of air between parts. When we write, there is no ego in the way – it’s just what’s best for the song and what’s best for the riff and what’s best for this idea. And when we work together, maybe change a half-step here in the vocal line, and change this note here in the bass – so it all fits together like a puzzle, and everything falls into place and there is no conflict. And if there is a conflict, it’s intended to create tension. I think we have a very good relation when it comes to writing together. There’s no idea that belongs to anybody – it becomes its own beast or entity that we have to feed. And treat it the right way, so it gets better and better and it’s ready to be recorded. I think it’s very melodic – even though it’s very complex, it doesn’t feel that way. It doesn’t feel so complex…but it is. When something is well-constructed, you don’t have to know it’s complicated.”