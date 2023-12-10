BravePicks 2023 - DANKO JONES' Electric Sounds #22

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

22) DANKO JONES - Electric Sounds (Bad Taste)

One of the most consistent acts in Canadian rock was at it again as the brash Danko Jones put a jolt into audiences with Electric Sounds. As bold as ever, the trio drops a ton of noise into energetic and well...electrifying tracks into a stirring album with nonstop enjoyment.

Electric Sounds sends a shock up the spine hits at #22.

BraveWords caught up with Jones for an exclusive interview - an excerpt below:

Electric Sounds marks the second time Danko Jones has put an album together remotely. Bassist JC moved from Toronto to Finland two years ago, and prior to that drummer Rich Knox made the move to Prince Edward Island.

"Power Trio was 60% or 70% made apart from one another, and that showed us we could be apart and still make this work. This album showed us that, okay, we're not in an room jamming together for two hours on one riff like we used to, which was painful. We trim the fat at home and show each other what we really want to show, which is different from trying to find stuff together. That can be great, don't get me wrong, but that's if the sparks happen, and they don't happen every time we jam. It doesn't even happen when we've jammed 10 times, so this being apart really trims the fat. I think you can hear that on the record."

Asked how being separated from his bandmates, particularly after working side-by-side with Calabrese for over 20 years, Jones admits he had his doubts about being able to move forward.

"It went against every instinct I had. I wasn't sure if we could make it work. It was a big change that started on the last album. The first song where Rich laid down his drums was 'Blue Jean Denim Jumpsuit', and when I heard that demo I was thinking 'Holy shit, we can do this, because this song sounds awesome!' We wrote a song apart from one another, beginning to end. The main riff was by myself in a room, and I sent it to JC - he arranges all the songs - who put it together, and it was kinda there. I could hear where it could go, and when Rich sent his drum tracks I was blown away. So, we did the same for this album."