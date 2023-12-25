BravePicks 2023 - EXTREME's Six #7

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

7) EXTREME - Six (earMUSIC)

Sixes and Sevens.

Despite not releasing any new material in 15 years, Extreme came back in full force with the simply titled Six. Their sixth full-length is full of high energy rock, laid-back ballads, and diverse numbers Extreme has been known for. Gary Cherone’s vocals are infectious as ever and the guitar magician Nuno Bettencourt exceeds on his instrument, wowing with virtuoso solos.

Always the ones to never play it safe, Extreme challenges listeners incorporating different influences to augment their material and the result is a sterling effort from a band not resting on their laurels. Extreme takes it to the max as Six lands at #7.

BW’s Greg Prato noted that Extreme “still sounds focused and inspired this far into their career” in his review – an excerpt below:

As it turns out, Six was worth the wait – as the material and performances are inspired and match up well with their earlier recordings (including their breakthrough 1990 offering, Pornograffitti).

Ever since the beginning, a large part of Extreme’s sound/approach has been the guitar wizardry of Bettencourt – who despite being tremendously technically gifted on the instrument, has always put the importance of songwriting first. But as evidenced by the lead-off single/video from Six, “Rise,” Nuno can still wow you with his supreme six-string skills.