BravePicks 2023 - GRIDLINK Coronet Jupiter #14

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

14) GRIDLINK - Coronet Jupiter (Willowtip)

U.S. / Japan’s Grindlink add to their legend with the science fiction laced Coronet Jupiter. Their first full-length in 9 years is a 19 minute sprint technically brutal grind with a precise drum assault and crazy vocals from Jon Chang. These guys are at the top of their field with flawless execution of swampy grind.

Coronet Jupiter lasers in at #14.

BW scribe Greg Pratt praised the album, scoring it a 9.0. An excerpt below:

Drum machine/man Bryan Fajardo totally kills it behind the kit, leading the way on tech-grind follow-up “Anhalter Bahnhof”, while “Pitch Black Resolve” almost has hooks, is almost catchy, and is certainly full of the sideways riffing (courtesy of riffmaster general Matsubara Takafumi; the band is rounded out by new bassist Mauro Cordoba) and starts and stops that this band does so well. And there's dynamics, too, this song in particular having some songwriting smarts to it, as does “Nickel Grass Mosaic”'s riffs to remember, the song just going up, up, up into outer space, and I'm so along for this ride. “Ocean Vertigo” has the magic that classic Discordance Axis had, and that's a hard vibe to tap into.