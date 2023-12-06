BravePicks 2023 - HITTEN's While Passion Lasts #26

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

26) HITTEN - While Passion Lasts (High Roller)

Hitten brought the hunger and desire on fifth full-length, While Passion Lasts. The Spanish group shines a light on the ‘80s days of glory but keeps the music fresh with big hooks, gnarly riffs, and showy solos that remind of Dokken – a bit light, but heavy enough to gain attention from eyes pinned to different genres.

A highly entertaining record that exudes attitude and swagger, Hitten swings its way to #26 with While Passion Lasts.

BW scribe Rich Catino praised While Passion Lasts in his review – an excerpt below:

While Passion Lasts is like ‘80s Dokken had a son, with the twin guitars of King Kobra, Rough Cutt, and Icon put in a blender.

Reason I cite those bands because of both the music and vocals and harmonies which are higher and melodic. As retro sounds for an ‘80s horror movie sets up the title track its straight into catchy guitars, a clean punchy rhythm section (with some horns accents), and a smooth vocal backed by those big harmonies for the chorus. And the guitars leads are well played and appropriate for the song, not overdone, similar to ‘80s George Lynch.