BravePicks 2023 - KAMELOT's The Awakening #15

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

15) KAMELOT - The Awakening (Napalm)

Firmly planting their flag into the ground! There has been quite a commotion on the quality of Kamelot’s material since Tommy Karevik entered as the vocalist in 2012. It finally comes together on The Awakening, a title fitting in more ways than one. The album delivers catchy hooks, engaging melodies and stronger compositions that makes for a full and proper power metal album experience.

Kamelot retakes their throne at #15 with The Awakening.

Guitarist Thomas Youngblood spoke to BraveWords in a feature story in March – check out an excerpt below:

The Awakening itself was delayed for three years thanks to the pandemic, but according to Youngblood it didn't affect the overall direction they had in mind for the songs. It simply gave them more time to check their work.

"We had three or four songs that we wanted to save for the next record," Youngblood reveals. "We always go back and evaluate songs we didn't use, and then we wonder why we didn't use them (laughs). We had the extra time to write and I think it paid off. The way we used to do records, we'd spend months in the studio, and this was a similar kind of outcome without being stuck in the studio the whole time. We had an extra eight months to refine things."

"Obviously, we had more time to work on details, and I think that's a big part of our trademark; the details. We always talk to Sascha (Paeth / producer) with each record we do, we challenge him when it comes to the sound, and then having Jacob Hansen mix and master the album, that's something we've been discussing for a few years. It was mutually agreed upon that Jacob would work on the new album. His approach is modern, but he was still able to capture the Kamelot sound. We have songs in terms of style that are straightforward Kamelot style, we have ballads on this record that go back to The Fourth Legacy - 'Midsummer's Eve' is one of my favourites - so I think there is a diverse mixture of Kamelot eras on this new record, in a way. Tommy and I talked about this: What is it that fans like about Kamelot? And that's when it comes down to the details."

"This is the closest record to our initial demos for the songs. Sometimes you'll do a demo and it's digital, it sounds clean and crisp, and you go to record it, and things change in the studio. But we have the same love for the final result on the new record that we had for the original demos."