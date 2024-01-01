BravePicks 2023 - The Scribes Speak!

Mark Gromen



Top 20 of 2023

1) CENTURY - The Conquest Of Time (No Remorse)

2) NIGHT DEMON - Outsider (Century Media)

3) TENHI - Valkama (Prophecy Productions)

4) ENFORCER - Nostalgia (Nuclear Blast)

5) IMMORTAL - War Against All (Nuclear Blast)

6) KNIFE - Heaven In Dust (Napalm)

7) BURNING WITCHES - The Dark Tower (Napalm)

8) ANTHEM - Crimson & Jet Black (Reaper Entertainment)

9) FLIGHT - Echoes Of Journeys Past (Dying Victims)

10) WARMEN - Here For None (Reaper Entertainment)

11) METAL CHURCH - Congregation Of Annihilation (Rat Pak)

12) SORCERER - Reign Of The Reaper (Metal Blade)

13) WITCH HAZEL IV:Sacrament (Bad Omen Records)

14) GATEKEEPER - From Western Shores (Cruz Del Sur)

15) OWLBEAR - Chaos To The Realm (Alone Records)

16) HELMS DEEP - Treacherous Ways (Nameless Grave Records)

17) BLAZON RITE - Wild Rites And Ancient Songs (Gates of Hell Records)

18) VISION DENIED - Age Of The Machine (self-issued)

19) TOWER HILL - Deathstalker (No Remorse)

20) MOUNT ATLAS - Poseidon (Cause Of Deaf)

Top 5 Concerts Of 2023

CENTURY - First Unitarian Church, Philly

EXCITER / TOWER - Kung Fu Necktie, Philly

HÄLLAS / SUMERLANDS - Underground Arts, Philly

HELLOWEEN / HAMMERFALL - Terminal 5, NYC

POWERWOLF - Palladium, NYC

Can't really compare a three or four day festival experience to a single night in the clubs, can you? For that reason, have avoided mentioning the entire multi-day gathering as any of the "top concerts" of 2023, because, in all honesty, the likes of 70K cruise, Hell's Heroes, Tons Of Rock (in Oslo, Norway) or Summer Breeze, in Germany, are so massive and all encompassing, they'd have to be on just about anyone's top annual events.

I've been lucky enough to see each, for many successive years now. North America is finally get their act together, producing more and more quality fests, and whenever possible, I seek them out, including 2023 forays to Legions Of Metal, Philly Beer & Metal Fest, ProgPower USA, Stormbringer and LA Gates Of Metal. Plan to revisit all, next year, as well as add 2 Minutes To Tulsa and a return to Mad With Power to my dance card.

Top 5 Brave Embarrassments

BLAZON FIRE - The Dark Side Of The P*ssy (self-financed, because no one would be stupid enough to throw money away on this garbage). Less said about this release, the better. Suffice to say bunch of ugly mo-fos in attire that makes Bad News look like GQ. Just a perusal of the song titles confirms they're a no talent Steel Panther rip-off, even before the obnoxious, higher pitched Vince Neil whine. Avoid, even out of morbid curiosity!

SAMURAI PIZZA CATS - You're Hellcome (Easthaven Records) Beyond a ridiculous moniker (named after Japanese animation characters), there's the ludicrous music: death metal vocals, over synth heavy metalcore, apart from the near falsetto breakdowns Guess that's why half the tunes feature guest vocalists.

THUNDERSTICK - Lockdown (Roulette Media) Releases like this, from the masked drummer who spent time in early incarnations of both Iron Maiden and Samson are siphoning music from worthy young acts, as people opt for a mediocre (at best) "name,” at the expense of good music. Begun pre-pandemic and pieced together throughout (hence the title), the "ideas" (which is being nice) within are neither infectious, nor musically virulent. The 14 songs (80 minutes) seem longer than (and about as welcome as) the Covid lockdown!

AVATAR - Dance Devil Dance (Black Waltz Records) Swedes soil a unique visual concept with the adoption of American metalcore: start-stop, squelches, random shouts, etc. Guess guesting on too many North American festival packages has extracted its price.

WINGS OF STEEL - Gates Of Twilight (self-issued) Should love the old school melodies, and paint peeling stratospheric vocals, but much like last year's introductory EP there's just a couple of decent rockers (sporting spirited guitar work). A few good songs can't prevent this Sunset Strip Zeppelin wanna-bees' full-length debut from being a ballad laden, twilight sleep inducing snooze fest.

Who/What Has to Stop in 2024

People pushing agendas over good music (especially a certain UK periodical). Sure, the metal world has long been dominated by white males and could use some diversity, both onstage, and in the crowd. However, it should always be on musical merit, first and foremost. Do the marginalized occasionally need a spotlight shown on them? Yes, provided they have something legitimate/musically to offer. Been subscribing to the aforementioned publication for almost a decade. Each month they profile four to six unsigned artists (often occupying the fringe, either by sound, or in terms of personalities). Can't recall seeing anyone make the jump to regional, let alone (inter)national force, or even a recognizable festival player. What a waste of column space, especially the first full year following the pandemic.

As the genre's graying headliners continue to wither, retire and/or expire, fans need to find/support viable next-gen replacements, NOW! Those bands surely could use a lift from a global recognized platform. (Warning: satire alert, people!) Don't care if it's a formerly sex-trafficked, one-arm transgender Somali albino, who kicked a fentanyl habit... does it rock? Or are they just a bunch of boxes to check off, showcasing an open-minded (but musically misguided) journalistic team? Having written for paid publications (Alternative Press, Concrete Marketing, Metal Maniacs, BraveWords), I get it, you're not a zine and have to sell magazines.

Know most of the coverage (spoiler alert!) is dictated by which labels/promoters buy ads. Still, as the leading English language tome, should be a focal point, rallying fans, not driving a wedge to further splinter the masses. 3-page spreads on the likes of Wardruna and one-man indigenous artists? Acquired tastes (at best), rarely issuing new music and not touring, so they'll never be the future of metal (which is what we the fans so desperately need right now). Fans don't require a fresh, cutting edge spectacle every month, just something to attend for an enjoyable night 'round the bar, a couple of pints and some friends. Remember why you got into music journalism in the first place (certainly not for the almighty dollar, pound, euro, etc.), but to turn (as many) people (as possible) on to lesser known bands with future potential, and promote their music.

Sure, the New Year will present us with albums from our favorites, including (perhaps the final disc from) Judas Priest, Saxon and other legends, who have yet to resign/retire or, God Forbid, leave us entirely. That said, really excited about the material from the younger crop of acts, just boiling up, most notably…

Metal Predictions For 2024

Tons of high profile tours have already been announced, as the post-pandemic glut finally allows metal to infiltrate back into the limited number of surviving venues. Priority remains those bubbling up, beneath the radar of most "metalheads." As mentioned earlier, will continue to scour festivals/clubs/Internet for worthy new acts to introduce to you, the BraveWords faithful, but there are some confirmed releases to watch out for, in the in initial quarter/half of '24, including a new one from Attic (on Van Records), this March, prior to their Hell's Heroes, North American introduction. Also on the lookout for sophomore full-lengths from Saber, Century and Morgul Blade (via No Remorse), plus the May debut by Intranced, on High Roller. Be well and see you at the bar!

