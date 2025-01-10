BravePicks 2024 - The Scribes Speak!

"Metal" Tim Henderson



Top 20 Of 2024

1) BRUCE DICKINSON - The Mandrake Project (BMG)

2) IOTUNN - Kinship (Metal Blade Records)

3) BORKNAGAR - Fall (Century Media)

4) GATECREEPER - Dark Superstition (Nuclear Blast)

5) FLOTSAM & JETSAM - I Am The Weapon (AFM)

6) NECROPHOBIC - In The Twilight Grey (Century Media)

7) GRAND MAGUS - Sunraven (Nuclear Blast)

8) THE CROWN - Crown Of Thorns (Metal Blade Records)

9) KERRY KING – From Hell I Rise (Reigning Phoenix)

10) MÖRK GRYNING - Black Angel (Season Of Mist)

11) JUDAS PRIEST - Invincible Shield (Epic)

12) BLOOD RED THRONE - Nonagon (Soulseller Records)

13) DARK TRANQUILLITY - Endtime Signals (Century Media)

14) DJEVEL - Natt Til Ende (Aftermath Music)

15) NILE - The Underworld Awaits Us All (Napalm)

16) EVERGREY - Theories of Emptiness (Napalm)

17) CRYPT SERMON - The Stygian Rose (Dark Descent)

18) MICK MARS - The Other Side Of Mars (1313 LLC)

19) SAXON – Hell, Fire, and Damnation (Silver Lining)

20) PAUL DI'ANNO'S WARHORSE - Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse (BraveWords Records)

Top 5 Concerts

Summer Breeze Brasil - São Paulo, Brazil

Summer Breeze Germany - Dinkelsbühl, Germany

70000 Tons Of Metal 2024

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA - Scotia Bank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

GODDO - Regent Theatre, Oshawa

Top 5 Brave Embarrassments

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT - Ghost Stories (Frontiers)

Another aging band that needs a set of “outside the circle” ears to guide them into “perfect waters” once again.

BON JOVI - Forever (Island)

“I hope I die before I get old”.

OPETH - The Last Will and Testament (Reigning Phoenix Music)

Such hype. Even the return of cookie monster vocals couldn’t save it. So disappointed.

DEICIDE - Banished By Sin (Reigning Phoenix Music)

C’mon Glen, you know you are just going through the motions.

WIND ROSE - Trollslayer (Napalm)

Can’t even copy a template properly.

Thoughts On 2024

Where to begin?! Our team launched BraveWords Records and our first signing was Paul Di’Anno who a few months later passed away. We were on a great high and then bam! Although he did live a very storied life to say the least, truly those first two Iron Maiden records changed the world. Watch for new albums from Crimson Glory, Lillian Axe, Jack Starr, Malevolent Creation, Aska and more later this year on BraveWords Records.

After the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, BraveWords head to the southern hemisphere for the first time in several years to experience Summer Breeze Brasil in São Paulo, Brazil which was an incredible journey highlighted by Mercyful Fate, Anthrax, Death Angel, Overkill and Forbidden!

And the inaugural OmegAfest saw Forbidden, Exciter and Biohazard headline the unbelievable venue The UC Theatre, just minutes from the Golden Gate Bridge!

Our annual pilgrimage to Dinkelsbühl, Germany was once again a life-changing moment. Save your money. Leave your home and witness heavy metal around the world! The culture, the food, the drink, the architecture, the history.

After suffering a stroke in 2023, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain completed The Future Past Tour, but stunned fans when he announced that he is stepping away from touring. Sad day for metal. Like Aerosmith announcing their retirement, the end of an incredible era.

We almost lost guitarist Jake E. Lee after a shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada while he was walking his dog. Still would love to see him work with Ozzy again!

And it’s a new game as bands age and catalogs become more valuable. Like KISS (“for about $300 million," according to Gene Simmons), Queen ($1.27 billion), Mötley Crüe $90 million), ZZ Top ($50 million), Glenn Tipton, Richie Sambora, Bob Rock (100% of his rights to Metallica’s black album), Paul Rodgers ($20 million) and more!

The incredible touring juggernaut the Trans-Siberian Orchestra has led to (finally) Savatage reunion dates. Just wow! So happy this band is getting what they have so deserved for decades.

Who/What Has To Stop In 2025

I gotta say, this is may more of a Canadian thing, but since COVID brokerage and fees have gone through the roof. I’ve seen UPS packages arrive and nearly 50% of the fee is THEIR Fee. Absolutely criminal. So you sit there and debate about buying something since it may show up double the cost! So you are trying to support the scene but getting screwed over doing it.

Metal Predictions For 2025

You’ll see, very, very soon. \M/

