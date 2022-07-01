BraveWords Launches BraveWords Radio On Amazon Alexa In Conjunction With Voxprotocol

What’s louder than BraveWords.com? BraveWords Radio where they are cranking it up well past 11, 24 hours a day! BraveWords Radio features all the roots and branches of the hard rock and heavy metal family tree. From the forefathers of the late ’60s and ‘70s, to the speed, thrash, glam, death, black and power metal that followed! 50 years of the greatest music on the planet blasting through a speaker near you! So tune in and turn up! BraveWords Radio is Where Metal Lives Loud!

To celebrate Canada Day (July 1st), BraveWords Radio kicks off with a selection of nothing but the best in Canadian Metal... featuring Lee Aaron, Anvil, Exciter, Voivod, Sword, Killer Dwarfs, Helix, Triumph, Rush, April Wine and more!



To listen to BraveWords Radio you will need a Amazon Alexa smart speaker, a FireTV or the free Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet.



Just say, "Alexa, Launch BraveWords Radio!"







BraveWords Founder/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson: “Radio has been an obsession for me since I was kid feeding off of the glorious sounds that AM and FM stations broadcasted in the ‘70s. But the lightning strike moment was when I found Z Rock on my Sony Walkman during family reunions to Michigan in the ‘80s. 24 hours a day, non-stop metal! A headbanger’s dream. A now 40 years later we are bringing that audio excitement to the world, powered by BraveWords!”



BraveWords Radio is brought to you by Michael Brandvold Marketing and Voxprotocol, the global leader in voice app entertainment! BraveWords Radio is an awesome musical extension of: BraveWords.com... Where they have been waving the flag of hard rock and heavy metal around the world, for over 30 years!



"We are elated to announce our newest vRadio™ Channel partnership with BraveWords.com," says Steven Austine, Founder & CEO at Voxprotocol. "Their incredible team has built such a fantastic music destination website that has been serving the passionate and dedicated fans of hard rock and heavy metal music for over 30yrs. The Bravewords.com team knows what their fans want to listen to and will enjoy. Combining that with the vast Voxprotocol.com understanding of Artificial Intelligence, Ambient Voice Computing, and how it all comes together to deliver music over the Alexa-powered smartspeaker ecosystem, you couldn't ask for a more synergistic relationship," Mr. Austine states. Voxprotocol and BraveWords.com will look to grow their MAUs that listen to vRadio™ Channel "Alexa, launch BraveWords Radio..." and offer advertisers the ability to meet this incredibly passionate and loyal fanbase of music where they are at. Contact ADS@voxprotocol.com today for more information about running 30second audio ads in "Alexa, launch BraveWords Radio..." and lock in the Audio Ad launch rate for an entire year!



